TO THE EDITOR: First, my apologies if people are tired of letters about Elise Stefanik. I only wanted to add, that she has upheld her decision as appropriate because of her thousands of constituents who expected this of her.
She is certainly not speaking for all of her constituents and I personally believe that there may be some among those who voted for her who were disappointed in her behavior after the election, supporting a president who refused to concede despite losing both the popular and electoral vote and many court cases.
Additionally, I have found it increasingly difficult to hear her attacks on Governor Cuomo labeling him the worst governor in America and even shudder when I think back to her tactics in her bid for office. She claims to be bipartisan, but she has shown an unnecessarily bullying, name calling, lack of decorum in debating persona which I hope will no longer be part of politics after recent violent events.
President-elect Biden and his administration have plans for unity, health and economic growth. We can all benefit and must return to a belief in the United States of America filled with communities of caring individuals who can respect our elected officials for their work on our behalf, not on how much they can belittle their detractors on television.
As an aside, representative Stefanik apparently chooses not to go on North Country Public Radio and has even called for the defunding of public radio. That would surely be a great loss to our communities.
Happy New Year and wishes for a peaceful transfer of power to a new president.
MARIE-ANNE WARD
Jay
TO THE EDITOR: My husband and want to thank you for your Jan. 9-10 Editorial with the headline, “Stefanik should apologize.”
Your statement that “she is the representative of all of the 21st District, and not just those who agree with her” is as true as the election results. We also appreciate your front page coverage of the Stone sisters and Chris Gilles. Two perspectives that are vitally important for all of us to read.
Your paper continues to provide North Country residents truth filled news stories and opportunities for all of us to publicly exchange divergent opinions.
BOBBI and DICK PEREZ
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Common sense. Forget impeachment attempt now; send Wolf Blitzer home for five day paid vacation.
Inauguration can occur at a private venue, President-elect Biden should be seen from a telecommunication system. Send an uber to the White House on Jan. 20 with Secret Service representation to escort Mr. Trump home.
WAYNE EVANS
Plattsburgh
