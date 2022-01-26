TO THE EDITOR: While the world looks to the coming winter olympics in Beijing, it is reminiscent of the 1936 olympics in Munich.
While everyone will be busy rooting for their favorite athlete or sport, the Chinese communists will be busy silencing another journalist or re-educating another Muslim or Christian. We must also remember the role China actively played in the pandemic, from silencing journalists who spoke out to actually claiming the virus originated in the U.S.
And let’s not forget China’s hostile attitude and actions towards Taiwan when they routinely fly military aircraft into Taiwanese airspace and wish to occupy their islands by the anniversary of their communist party. Although many politicians throughout the world refuse to take action against this evil empire, I am proud to see Congresswoman Stefanik be a voice against China in Congress. I am equally proud to see her introduce legislation that would ensure the true origins of the pandemic are not forgotten, and that the truth is actually discovered.
While others are silent in speaking out against China, Stefanik has continually pushed for the truth to be revealed and for the Chinese Communist Party to be held accountable for the evil they have reaped.
SYDNEY PARKER
Johnstown
TO THE EDITOR: Almost 30 years ago, I immigrated from Canada because I felt America stood for many of my the ideals and beliefs I had.
Now, I don't recognize America. For all of you who want to blame Trump, stop and think for a second. You may not have liked his style , but Trump got things done for me, you and our families. Think about where we are with Biden. I kind of feel bad for him.
However, he was voted in and now is the puppet of the so-called Progressives. With that agenda , and in just 12 months of Biden, we now have the worst inflation in 40 years, gas prices through the roof, at times empty food shelves making us look like a 1970s Russia. We don't have COVID under control and his mandates are both ineffective and not based on science. Even worse are this administration's inexplicable policy with open borders allowing thousands of illegals to come into our country unvaccinated and prolonging this pandemic. Illegals may not be vaccinated and sneak into the country without any papers.
American citizens have to show a vaccine passport to eat in restaurants in NYC. The left is pushing for voting rights without any ID, but yet citizens need to show ID at a liquor store or pharmacy, Progressive agenda of being soft on crime has led to seven police officers being shot, one killed in NYC, in the last three weeks.
It's time for all Americans to put our differences and biases aside and work together against the fringe groups in this country that don't love our country and want to destroy the freedoms and values our veterans fought for.
JOE VENTRE
Plattsburgh
