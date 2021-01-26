TO THE EDITOR: There seems to be considerable negative postings about our representative, Elise Stefanik, lately.
Probably because she hasn't joined the Trump naysayers. Perhaps she agrees that America becoming a net exporter of energy, oil, for the first time in decades, causing gas and heating oil prices to tumble is a good thing for our economy. Before the pandemic America experienced the lowest unemployment rate for minorities ever, yet the president is called a racist. The president helped broker an historic peace deal in the Middle East and has kept us out of costly military entanglements, yet he is called dangerous to world peace. He has challenged China to achieve fairness for our industries. He challenged NATO member nations to pay their fair share and now they do. Yet he is called incompetent.
The only thing he's dangerous to is the status quo in the swamp of Democrats and a number of RINO Republicans. He has shown that a patriotic businessperson can achieve things that establishment politicos won't because they're too busy securing their next term in office.
They're desperate to remove him and keep him out of the Oval Office; witness the moronic attempt to impeach.
Now we hear that his call to have a patriotic and peaceful protest was a call to an armed insurrection. Since most of America knows the truth the fake news will only continue to lose readership and viewership. Thankfully our Representative Stefanik is representing the nearly 70 percent mandate she received. We must continue to believe that good will overcome evil in time.
DALE FRENCH
Crown Point
TO THE EDITOR: Bravo Maryanne Bukolt-Ryder (P-R, Jan. 12), for finally daring to say what many of us have felt for years.
What part of your soul, evangelical and Catholic voter, did you sell to vote yet again for the antichrist who sat in the White House? I have been told it is insulting to ask that question, but I must and I will.
When the 70 percent of evangelicals and 50 percent of Catholics who voted for Donald Trump, can still say they stand behind the president, they are also saying that is all right to lock children in cages and separate them from their parents; to lie more than 25,000 times and not be held accountable; for our president to leave office in a killing spree of five scheduled executions in his last week in office, on top of the 10 he ordered killed in 2020, more than any president since the 1880s; to be an adulterous, thrice married playboy who is currently married to a woman who did soft pornography; to mock the disabled; to wrap the flag around the cross; to be racist and misogynistic; to say yes to a deliberate and planned seditious attack to take over the government of the United States; that the insurrectionists carried the cross, the most sacred Christian symbol, alongside guns, nooses, weapons of destruction and handcuffs which could be used to tie a number of people together.
None of this is acceptable. How many commandments or precepts found in the Beatitudes have been violated under this man?
The world, and your children are watching. What testimony does this say?
As a Christian, I stand with Dietrich Bonhoeffer and challenge the unholy alliance of church and state. I pray you will have a Bonhoeffer moment as well.
DANIEL LADUE
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: They swore an oath. Donald Trump lost the election. His attorney general found no election fraud. The Supreme Court and 60 other courts found no fraud. Every Republican and Democrat governor found no fraud. The Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity found no fraud.
Yet Elise Stefanik and Chris Jacobs decided to support the lie. Why? To satisfy Trump’s base and gain their future support, a group of people that would not believe God if He certified the election.
On Jan. 3, both Stefanik and Jacobs swore an oath to “support and defend the Constitution.” On Jan. 6, they violated that oath just like the mob that violated the people’s house.
From its beginning, Americans have sacrificed their lives to defend our Constitution; to defend our laws; to defend our way of life. True Americans believe in the peaceful transition of political power from one duly elected official to another, not insurrection.
After perpetuating four years of lie upon lie by those too weak, too cowardly, too drunk with power to deserve the position they were elected to, they disgraced everything it means to be an American. Because of their complicity people died. Because of their complicity the people’s house was ransacked. Because of their complicity our democracy was attacked.
They are every bit a culpable for what occurred on Jan. 6 as those that planned and executed the riot.
BILL GOERGEN
Guilderland
TO THE EDITOR: The elephant is an extremely strong, loyal and protective animal. The donkey, on the other hand, is best known for its stubbornness, obstinacy and consistent and annoying braying.
Which of these two creatures do you believe best exhibit characteristics consistent with Ms. Cobb's political rhetoric and her ability to favorably and effectively represent you in D.C.?
GARY WALKER
Plattsburgh
