TO THE EDITOR: Wow. The number of letters of condemnation directed at Rep. Elise Stefanik is impressive.
I will give the Democrats this much, they can mount an effective if somewhat amusing letter writing campaign. The thing is, they didn't vote for her anyway which puts them in the 30 percent minority in the 21st District.
That assertion that she represents "all of us" is just nonsense. We all know politicians represent their base, those that support them, fund them. All this nonsense they write is just a manifestation of their inability to elect a viable candidate in the 21st District.
I know I am poking the hornets' nest here, so brace yourself for the vitriolic replies to my memo. Thanks for the opportunity to publish something other than the same old whining from the local Democrats.
GEOFFREY HEWSTON
AuSable Forks
TO THE EDITOR: Representative Stefanik is part of the problem and will never be part of the solution.
I fail to understand why anyone would vote for Stefanik in our Congress. She and others should be censored and removed before they foment another seditious demonstration.
NANCY SCHUBART
Clintonville
TO THE EDITOR: What we witnessed on Jan. 6 was very disturbing, as domestic terrorists overpowered inadequate security at the Capitol Building complex and invaded the Senate and House of Representatives chambers while in session.
After four years of lies, distortions, obstruction of justice, promoting racism and white supremacy, undermining the rule of law, complicity in the deaths of tens of thousands of citizens due to COVID-19 and his unwillingness to accept his loss, what did we expected Donald J. Trump to do? Just what he said he was going to do: "only lose the election if it is rigged."
Trump identifies with the authoritarians of the world who use absolute power and murder to stay in power. He has better relationships with Russia, North Korea and Saudi Arabia than he does with our allies. He acts and uses language like the mafia.
Now we are left with the sedition caucus of Republicans, even our own Elise Stefanik.
Eight senators and 192 representatives who are complicit in enabling Trump's narrative of a rigged election. Each of them gave Trump and the domestic terrorists legitimacy.
The Trump Republicans seemed barely concerned about what took place hours before, as they continued the big lie and voted for the objection of electors from certain states, only concerned with their own political futures.
Those who spoke at the Trump rally and incited the protestors to become domestic terrorists should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, including Texas Attorney General K Parton, Illinois Representative Mary Miller, North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn, Rudy Gulianni, Donald Trump Jr., and Donald J. Trump.
Dec. 6, 1941, "the day that will live in infamy" is now joined by Jan. 6, 2021. I hope we are able to truly unite America to the level required after democracy was attacked then.
JOSEPH GONDEK
Chazy
TO THE EDITOR: I received my Town of Beekmantown, Clinton County, tax bill and almost had heart failure.
What is going on with our taxes? In 2017, the general fund was increased by 100 percent and the highway fund increased 106.7 percent.
We know this happened then because in that year they had to run a water line from the Town Hall water system to some homes where wells had been contaminated from the town salt pile.
That was no fault of the Beekmantown taxpayers, but we are all paying for the town's mistake one way or another.
On Aug. 13, 2020, we received a letter from the town on a proposal for a $ 5 million water filtration plant to serve those 98 homes. The resolution was passed unanimously by the town board.
Now, in this most recent tax bill, county tax went up 11.3 percent; general fund went up 24 percent; Beekmantown fire protection 288.6 percent; and on top of everything else, a new tax for townwide improvement of 100 percent was added. Something is not right, especially since we were told that those of us who will not be hooking up to the system will not have to pay for it, just the 98 families affected.
Let us not forget that our assessments were raised by nine percent last year. Whatever happened to the two percent tax cap?
Is this another coverage for the water filtration expense? Once again, the town is double-dipping by increasing our assessment and then increasing the dollar per thousand on the assessment. My taxes went up over $200 from last year. I hate to see what my school taxes will be.
RUDY PRIBIS
Morrisonville
TO THE EDITOR: We would like to commend Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for her efforts to ensure a complete and accurate counting of electoral votes.
Despite the chaos and violence taking place on Jan. 6, which Ms. Stefanik rightfully denounced, she insisted that a constitutionally fair and accurate counting of electoral votes take place. It would’ve been easier for her to shirk her responsibilities as a member of Congress, but she insisted that the mandated democratic process be properly executed.
We should all be thankful for Ms. Stefanik’s due diligence on this very important matter. Because of her, we can all be confident of the election results.
DAVID BUCHYN
Upstate Conservative Coalition
Communications Director
Wilton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.