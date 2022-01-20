TO THE EDITOR: Congresswoman Stefanick’s use of proxy voting while attending a Mar-A-Lago fundraiser raises serious questions.
Placing this episode in the context of early childhood reveals some understanding about those questions of morality and ethical behaviors of Congresswoman Stefanik and many of her associates.
Children pass through changes in intellectual development, according to Jean Piaget, consistent with moral development according to Lawrence Kohlberg, beginning with sensory motor responses to experience during infancy. This is assumed to be an automatic response that has been pre-programmed into a genetic code that controls the sequence and timeline for intellectual development, including the capacity for logic and logical behavior and moral decision making.
Given time and supportive experience each youngster begins to behave at a pre-logical or pre-operational level. Rather than responding to experience automatically, there is active striving to think about experience, which at first is pre-logical. This means youngsters at this level are not encumbered by logic or reasoning, they can define their experiences any way they choose.
This and other levels of intellectual achievement can be blocked or seriously diminished by developmentally inappropriate experiences assigned by educators and or parents, leaving the youngster with limited entry into the next level, which is beginning logic, called concrete operations and conventional morality. Youngsters at this level cannot deal logically with abstract or hypothetical information that requires formal logical capabilities, but can think logically about direct and concrete experiences.
Being logical requires seeing and acting consistently, with regard for the connections between ideas. The congresswoman has railed against proxy voting, but didn’t follow logical connections when choosing to use it at Mar-a-Lago. Given her search for power, did she consciously choose to ignore the relationships, an immoral and unethical decision?
Or, could it be, she is stuck at the early level of pre-logical behavior? Applying logic, it likely would be determined to have been a morally irresponsible choice.
ROBERT L. ARNOLD
Willsboro
TO THE EDITOR: On Jan. 12, NPR reported that during a fundraiser for U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, at the Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida, former president Donald Trump showered Stefanik with praise and reportedly declared that she could be president in six years, thus solidifying her position as Trump’s go-to-toady.
According to Merriam Webster, in 17th-century Europe, a toady, or toad-eater was a showman's assistant whose job was to make the boss look good. The toad-eater would eat or pretend to eat what were supposed to be poisonous toads. His or her charlatan master would then "save" the toad-afflicted assistant by expelling the poison.
Elise Stefanik by word and misdeed, has striven to take her place as Donald Trump’s number one toad-eater and by doing so she has forsaken the Constitution, embraced the dark side, and abandoned any pretense of serving anyone but her master.
And that raises the question: how long will Stefanik’s North Country voters continue to support her and the seditious former president?
WALTER WOUK
Summit
