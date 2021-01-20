TO THE EDITOR: Elise Stefanik is a shameful embarrassment. Her willingness to use the big lie about election fraud and false notions of election security problems as a means of advancing her own political career should prove to anyone paying attention that she has yet again put her own personal ambitions above that of country and constitution.
Stefanik knows that there was no widespread voter fraud or election security issues. She simply doesn’t care. And why should she? Her sole purpose in NY-21 has been to advance her political career. Admitting the truth would interfere with that ambition.
The Trump campaign filed and lost more than 60 court cases claiming voter fraud. The campaign produced no evidence of voter fraud in any of the cases it presented. Stefanik knows this to be true. She simply doesn’t care.
Stefanik lies and then doubles down on the lies about election fraud. When questioned about the lies, she engages in “whataboutism” in an attempt to deflect responsibility.
She claims that objections to electoral vote counts are common. While there have been times in our history when objections to the electoral count were made, they were not part of a coordinated effort by the President of the United States to overthrow an election. Stefanik knows this to be true. She simply doesn’t care.
Stefanik claims to be a Republican who supports states' rights and frequently complains about federal overreach. Her signing on to the election fraud lie and taking active steps to interfere with states’ election results are an egregious use of her federal office in an attempt to override states’ rights. Stefanik knows this to be true. She simply doesn’t care.
The truth is this: Stefanik actively attempted to overthrow a legitimate election based upon the lie of election fraud. She should resign in shame.
BARBARA MINER
Queensbury
TO THE EDITOR: This letter is for all North Country people who voted for Trump. If you are appalled and disgusted by Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, then you should be appalled and disgusted by Elise Stafanik’s actions since Trump lost the election.
Stefanik’s actions showed that she decided that her best way to political visibility was to align herself with Trump’s delusional idea that the election in November was rigged. The Harvard-educated Stefanik is not stupid , but she is calculating and duplicitous.
She has built her brand in the reflection of Trump, and now that Trump has self-destructed, Elise is trying to salvage her career by distancing herself from the carnage. It’s too late for this; she has played her hand and we see her cards.
North Country people are known for having each other’s backs in time of trouble. Elise Stefanik is concerned only for her own back and, as such, does not deserve to represent us. It’s time for her to go.
MARK TATRO
Peru
TO THE EDITOR: There is a major outbreak taking place in the North Country of both COVID and delusional voter fraud.
Ms. Stefanik is responsible for both. Her campaign ran around the North Country for weeks in the fall encouraging large groups to participate maskless, breaking not only state mask mandates but group size restrictions. I find it distressing that the North Country was able to keep relatively safe for months and months only to have her and her believers risk all of our lives and livelihoods so she could fan hate and fear in our communities.
And for what? So she can sit in Congress and continue to lie?
Stefanik started her career in the North Country on a lie about where she was from, so it is no surprise that she would be more than happy to spread the false idea that voter fraud occurred last fall. She has made her name on fanning the flame of hate and conspiracy and distrust of anyone who may oppose her. While she is more than happy to play the small town simple girl, as a Harvard graduate with a degree in political science, she is more than aware of the tactics of fear she is stoking and the impact of her actions.
Stefanik must resign for her part in encouraging and inviting an insurrection.
Let us also be clear as she tries to change the narrative to being about voter fraud: No one stopped any investigation into voter fraud. The vote was investigated, recounted and certified by each state, states for which she is not a representative it should be noted, by both Republicans and Democrats, and no credible account of voter fraud has been found.
The election was not stolen, and she knows this. Fraud perpetrating fraud.
JOANNA GILTNER
Willsboro
TO THE EDITOR: When neo-Nazis align with QAnon and white supremacy thugs to invade the U.S. Capitol in the name of Trump, something has gone terribly wrong with the Republican Party.
I trace this back to the increasing alliance between church and state in America driven by the Religious Right. Government shouldn’t exist to advance religious beliefs. When government aligns with religion, it only results in ugly collisions.
History has demonstrated what happens under this terrible alignment. Crack open the history books to see what religious wars come tumbling out. Religious wars created endless turmoil in historical Europe and continue to create chaos in America today.
It all began peacefully enough. Perfectly well-intentioned religious Americans, both Christian evangelicals and Roman Catholics, started asking their politicians to support their religious views such as abortion, school prayer, contraception, euthanasia, the death penalty, etc.
But entangling moral religious beliefs with politics never has a happy ending. Why? Because deep divisions are enfolded in religious belief. It is one topic we are cautioned not to discuss at the dinner table.
Once religions open their doors to the intersection of church and state, there is equal opportunity for the crazies to enter. The crazies are those who support insurrection as a way to make their grievances known, neo-Nazis, QAnon, white supremacists.
They invade. They flourish. They dominate. Does this sound familiar? It should. This is how viruses operate. But in this case, it’s thugs who have invaded the Republican Party. They have assembled. They have loaded their guns, zip ties in hand.
This is not the religious Great Awakening. This is not religious good. This is terror. This is Nazism. This is white supremacy. This is what happens when religion becomes infiltrated with thugs who oppose the lofty ideals enshrined in both religion and democracy.
ANN GIARD-CHASE
Plattsburgh
