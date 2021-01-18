TO THE EDITOR: “We will take America without firing a shot. We do not have to invade the United States, we will destroy you from within,” said Soviet leader Khrushchev to Western diplomats at the Polish Embassy in Moscow, in 1956.
Witness the Jan. 6 desecration of our Nation’s Capitol, and the death of a Capitol police officer, reportedly beaten with a fire extinguisher, by some misguided would-be patriots who were manipulated into believing that sturdy citizens who have worked every election day for years somehow failed to do their job to secure the vote.
When Elise Stefanik supports the false claim that the election was “rigged “ or “stolen” she disrespects every single one of us and the sanctity of our Constitutional rights, and she actively undermines our democratic Republic.
As a Lewis County native and part time Essex County resident, I take exception to Ms. Stefanik and her assertion that she is honored to represent the North Country in the 21st Congressional District while she simultaneously casts malicious aspersions against hundreds of poll workers and election officials who patriotically service our country, whose record of honesty and fairness sets a high bar for all democracies.
If New York state had less repressive election laws, the vast majority of states allow the recall of elected officials, we could vote to recall the seditious Stefanik. If you value our Constitution and Bill of Rights, I beg you to demand Ms. Stefanik’s immediate resignation. The North Country deserves better.
SUZANNE KWASNIEWSKI
Essex
TO THE EDITOR: My mother-in-law passed away a week ago.. Bonny had sass and a spunky personality just like her obituary stated.
But her obituary forgot to mention some other things. Bonny left behind many people who loved her that were listed in her obituary and many who weren't listed. Bonny has a daughter-in-law who wasn't listed.
She got her GED in 1975. She was proud and worked hard for what she had. She loved butterflies. She not only liked to crochet but she made many items from pillows to blankets. She loved Indians, she had one she called Standing Tall. He got broken at one point and her son repaired him.
It is a huge loss. It's still hard to believe that she's really not here anymore. It's been a hard week. She won't be forgotten and will be thought of often. Hold those you cherish close to you. Even when COVID makes it hard to visit, find a way. Pick up the phone and call.
Once they are gone they are gone forever. RIP Bonny.
MELISSA CORRON
West Chazy
TO THE EDITOR: Elise Stefanik has completely bought in and fully perpetuated the Big Lie.
On one side she denounced the violence at the U.S. Capitol. Then, hours after Congress resumed their job of certifying, on the same evening of the attack, she was one of over 125 Republicans to object to the undisputed election results. Judges, many hand-picked by Trump, repeatedly rejected all claims of voter fraud. Yet Stefanik continued to invoke the Big Lie.
She is culpable for what happened that day. I know CD-21 is a heavy Republican district, therefore she fears no appreciative reprisal. Within her base resides a solid core of right-wing wackos, as described by Trump sycophant Marco Rubio.
She feels emboldened to suck up to Trump to the very end. She is a complete embarrassment to the compassionate core of CD-21 residents, both Republican and Democrat. She won't resign, but should be heavily challenged in the next primary.
May she be labelled for life as a believer and promoter of the Big Lie.
BOB MEIER
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Elise Stefanik has so far aligned herself with the seditious rioters who entered our U.S. Capitol, though refusing to certify probably the most scrutinized election in our history without providing any evidence of fraud.
She continues to meekly condemn the violent thugs threatening not only herself but our democracy. Furthermore, she continues to back the president who calls this attack on our government "patriotic."
This week, Elise has a unique opportunity to at least partially redeem herself for shaming her constituents. It is circulating widely that the same thugs and traitors are planning to again attack our nation's Capitol at noon on Sunday, Jan. 17 and the capitals of all 50 states. Another attack is also advertised for Inauguration Day.
If Elise truly loves her nation more than she reveres the disgraceful actions of a deranged president and wants to truly serve her constituents in a bi-partisan manner, I urge her to condemn publicly In the strongest possible terms these planned seditious actions and to speak out to urge her supporters not to participate.
KATHIE LABOMBARD
Keeseville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.