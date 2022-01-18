TO THE EDITOR: I heartily agree with the editor's "Viewpoint" in the Jan. 6 edition of the P-R; it was right on target with the proposition that this country is being torn apart by two groups of people who appear to view issues and solutions as if they were from different planets.
Obviously, we must work together on these problems in order to have any chance of solving them. To do this we have to begin to really try to listen to one another and to be able to listen one must first trust the other.
If we start from a place of distrust, then any conversation toward the solutions is doomed to failure. The only two ways I can see this situation being resolved is either by another civil war or by both sides agreeing to treat the other as an equal, as one of God's children, or at least coming from a position of good faith and honoring the other's innate humanity.
As a modest beginning, I would suggest that each side, before jumping into a hot political discussion, ask themselves, "how would I treat you if you were a member of my family or belong to the same church?"
The answer to this question, I would hope, is obvious, but based on the current growth rate of distrust in so many areas, voting rights and election results, vaccinations, school attendance etc., these issues will not be resolved soon, but I believe there is some reason for hope: the photo on the front page of the Jan. 7 edition of the P-R where two men demonstrating on opposite sides of this division, Bob Harsh and Steve Bowers, are amicably chatting about their knee and joint replacements and how thankful they are to live in the U.S.
Discussing something we have in common is a good start for discussing issues on which we differ.
In any case, I think we should prepare for some rough sledding ahead.
STEWART A. DENENBERG
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I write you someone who grew up in the North Country. But I and so many other feel the effects of Congressperson Elise Stefanik all around New York and beyond.
I ask you: what is more disingenuous than saying she celebrates law enforcement, see Stefanik's Jan. 9 Twitter feed, while raising millions of dollars at the side of a man who, as the commander-in-chief of our nation, watched television for nearly two hours during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol before making any statement, while his family and advisers begged him to act?
What is more disingenuous than saying you support the defenders of the Capitol, see Stefanik's Jan. 6 press release, after you have praised the person who started the lie Stop the Steal, the very phrase that the criminals chanted while they beat the police?
What is more undemocratic than a representative who is loyal to a former president who has still not conceded the 2020 election and does not believe in the peaceful transition of power? How disingenuous is she to continue to repeat debunked claims about election irregularities while cozying up to a person who advocated overriding the vote count in swing states in favor of hand-picked electors?
Stefanik is a master of deflection, seemingly acting on the old adage, "the best defense is an offense." I ask for the good of the nation: when will her constituents require her to go on the record and answer two simple questions?
1 - Do you believe the 2020 election was stolen and Trump is the rightful president?
2 - If you don't, how do you justify enabling and benefiting from one who continues to tell such a devastating lie?
MONA JIMENEZ
Brooklyn
TO THE EDITOR: Walking into the mall yesterday with extra cold feet, once again I find I have to write about the shopping cart phenomena.
I always take mine back into the store if I need it while carrying things out, and I wish others might also. I have thought about this for almost 20 years now. Even when walking in, I grab one on the way back. I really don't exert extra energy in doing that, and hopefully I help out someone who is out there in extreme temperatures with a hoodie and bare hands.
Could people feel embarrassed to do so? Should I feel embarrassed about it? Is it similar to when in high school I walked around with two tote bags in the '80s, while others only carried one bag. And mine were matching, at that. I actually was self-conscious of it, but I didn't know how to carry around so much work and so many books.
I actually planned to write today about Bernstein and my memories and experiences of his teaching, conducting, and composing. I wanted to do that in order to hopefully inspire others to see "West Side Story," which may leave the theaters sooner than later.
When I got inside the mall, I remarked to two employees in a store how wonderful the movie was and that I hoped they got to see it. One mentioned that she had gone, but had left due to her partner's not wanting to stay at a movie with singing. That made me sad. For those who still believe in singing, I highly recommend this movie, one of the most beautiful movies I have seen.
I hope everyone's New Year is beginning quite nicely. That particular work of art started mine memorably. I think your children might love it, too.
JENNIFER ANNE BRYAN
Plattsburgh
