TO THE EDITOR: The presidential election wasn’t that complicated. In states where the mail-in ballots were reported first, Biden took the early lead. As the same day ballots came in, Trump closed the gap or surpassed Biden’s lead, to win.
In states where mail-in ballots couldn’t be counted until after the polls closed, Trump took the early lead with same day votes, followed by Biden getting closer or surpassing Trump to win the state when the mail-ins were counted.
It appears that Trump was easily outsmarted. Joe Biden and Democrat workers urged their supporters to use the mail-in option, soliciting them aggressively. Donald Trump told his supporters starting in summer, before one vote was cast, not to use mail-in ballots due to potential fraud.
Also, if Trump had done his job to control the coronavirus starting early in the year when he was warned, some states wouldn’t have had the mail in option, or they wouldn’t have had the massive numbers.
What kind of man says, “a lot of down-ballot Republicans won, and I didn’t, so there must be something fraudulent.” I agree, Mr. President, look in the mirror. Do you see a con artist?
To all the Republicans now denouncing Trump or resigning their jobs with 12 days to go. They fall into the same category as those overly ambitious politicians like Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and Elise Stefanik. They won’t be able to get the “Trump Stink” off with a few words or by blaming others. They have all been enablers and bear responsibility for Wednesday’s attack.
You can’t have it both ways, unless you are Elise Stefanik, who said, the intruders were “dangerous criminals” and “very, very scary,” and then, after the mob intrusion, proceeded to vote to undermine our Democracy and Constitution perpetuating Trump’s lies and potentially fomenting more violence.
JAY LEPAGE
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Impeach Trump. We all knew armed Trump supporters would descend on D.C.ast Wednesday. He invited them and he incited them.
This was clearly sedition, an attempt to forcefully overthrow the government, and the penalty is impeachment. Let justice be swift.
Get Trump out of office before he is entitled to the salary and perks taxpayers will be paying for for the rest of Trump’s life. A partial list of perks he can collect annually includes: $200,000 salary, $1,000,000 for travel expenses, free office space in Washington, $150,000 for office staff, free healthcare benefits, free funeral expenses, and free Secret Service protection for Trump and his wife, even if she’s his ex-wife, as long as she doesn’t remarry, and child, until Barron is 16.
Stressed out taxpayers do not need to support Trump, his family and their extravagant lifestyle. We must finally begin to hold Trump and his enablers accountable. Impeach Trump, censure Stefanik.
J.M. JANSON
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: When an ordinary citizen is considered for involuntary commitment to an inpatient mental health facility, one of the criteria pertinent to the process is does their delusional conduct pose a danger to themselves and/or others.
On Jan. 6, five people died and many more were injured as a result of one person's trafficking in the delusion that Congress could overturn election results and inciting his supporters to perform criminal acts.
Vice President Pence, if you're incapable of mustering up enough integrity to comply with the oath of office you took by making it a priority to remove a toxic employee from their job in the face of such glaring proof of mental incompetence, why?
As someone once put it to Joe McCarthy, have you no sense of decency? Have you no shame?
GARY ABEL
Cadyville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.