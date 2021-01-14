TO THE EDITOR: Ms. Stefanik, by signing on to the effort to deny the electors from Arizona, Pennsylvania, and, Wisconsin, you signed on to the lie that our democracy was being stolen in a massive conspiracy by hundreds of county and state election officials and judges, all the way up to the Supreme Court.
Charges of serious electoral malfeasance must be supported by evidence, but courts have repeatedly found it does not exist.
You swore an oath to protect the constitution, but by giving voice to this alternate-reality nonsense you abdicated your responsibility.
You turned a deaf ear to the many warnings that this was a dangerous lie. Now you are shocked by the obvious results of telling people their democracy was being stolen. Even if you were not capable of making this logical connection, you could have heeded the chatter calling for violence amongst your and Trump’s supporters. You could have pulled back.
You are culpable for the attack on the Congress today. That poor woman who died today believed your lies.
JUNE FOLEY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, I am disappointed but not surprised you are among the Republican legislators who objected to the Electoral College votes in several states. I wondered what your rationale was. I watched Senator Cruz’s speech in the Senate and learned the rationale for this deplorable Republican action.
Tell a lie. Repeat the lie. When some people believe the lie, call for an investigation.
President Trump started claiming the election was rigged long before any votes were cast. The right-wing echo chamber repeated and amplified his unfounded comments. On Jan. 6, Cruz stood in the United States Senate and cited a dubious poll showing some Americans thought the election was rigged. And he demanded an extraordinary commission, five senators, five congressmen, five Supreme Court justices, to investigate the claims. And you give him a standing ovation.
The logic is amazing: you make false claims, with no proof, again and again. You convince some people. After all, this is coming from the president and his sycophants. And then you use a suspect poll to justify investigating the claims. Let me be clear: you and your Republican fellow travelers committed an act of insurrection. It was not a valid exercise in political discourse. It was insurrection.
The argument is perverse, the logic Orwellian, the purpose insurrection. And you bought into it. Shame on you. We deserve better.
Jan. 6 went from bad to worse. I watched in disbelief as Trump supporters breached the Capitol. Five people died. Their blood is on your hands. You were complicit in not denouncing the false allegations. You time and again enabled the president.
There is one bit of good news on this otherwise sad day for American democracy. The Democrats will control.
JAMES MILOHAS
Crogan
TO THE EDITOR: The downward slide of our country began big time under Reagan and despite regaining itself partially with Clinton and Obama, fell head first into a hell on earth with Trump and his cohorts.
The biggest contributor to the mess we had on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol is the rise of hate/disinformation media taking over the country after the FCC Fairness Doctrine for the media was eliminated under Reagan. Right -ing hate and disinformation, corporate controlled, bought up the airways and was allowed full rein, especially in the red states then even making headway in educated places with Fox TV.
Facism is defined as corporate control of government.
Sedition is illegal and the politicians who are leading this such as Rep. Stefanik (R), should not be seated in the new government then should be tried and jailed if found guilty.
The people who will be prosecuted for the assault on democracy at the Capitol will likely be those who believe the evangelical preaching of the hate media that they have been addicted to for years. They have simply drunk the Kool-Aid as the Jim Jones cult members did in Guyana several decades ago.
Thank the GOP and Democrats who have been reluctant to prosecute GOP crimes in their efforts to go-along-to-get-along for far too long.
A disgusted voter.
PEGGY CONROY
West Chazy
TO THE EDITOR: Elise Stefanik should resign, now.
The scene in Washington D.C. today (Jan. 6) was tragic, sad and was an attempted coup against our democracy and the peaceful transition of power.
The mob was enabled by Mr. Trump, who exhorted them to action and that is what they did.
All of his lies notwithstanding, they obeyed.
They obeyed just as our representative E. Stefanik did. She used contorted language to justify her support of Mr. Trump in his baseless claims and lies about the election that he claims was stolen. She aided and abetted his actions.
What did she expect when he unleashed a mob of terrorists to attack the Capitol? Where was her judgement? He used the support and encouragement from Ms. Stefanik and others in his party to try and wrest power from the people of the United States.
Mr. Biden won by 7 million more votes along with a decisive majority in the Electoral College. It was a clean and fair election and all 50 states certified the results.
Ms. Stefanik is not fit morally to represent the people of the North Country and her blatant, obsequious quest for power is shameful.
Shame on her.
RAYMOND JOHNSON
Chazy
TO THE EDITOR: Jan. 6, 2021, a day that will live in infamy. I am not trying to take credit for that statement. Merely repeating what was said yesterday regarding the insurrection that took place in Washington.
For months, Trump has been fomenting violence regarding the election that he lost. The social media giants bear some responsibility for what happened to the Capitol Building and to American democracy itself. But more importantly people like Elise Stefanik, Mike Pence, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Mitch McConnell, Lindsay Graham and others like them are also responsible for what happened. They have continually endorsed Trump’s seditious rhetoric. Pence, McConnell and the others are not heroes for finally finding their backbones. They have been cowards from day one of this presidency.
The Capitol Police who actually did their jobs and protected people are the heroes. The staffers that saved the electoral votes from the traitors were the real heroes yesterday. If ever there were people that deserve to be awarded the Medal of Freedom these people should receive it. The votes would almost certainly have been destroyed.
Even after what transpired earlier in the day, Stefanik and others voted to uphold objections to Electoral College votes. They are still afraid of Trump.
Trump needs to be removed from the White House, forcefully if needed.
I hope people remember what Stefanik and the rest of her group have helped Trump to do.
Proud veteran, proud but embarrassed American.
PATRICK BUCKLEY
Ellenburg Depot
TO THE EDITOR: Yesterday (Jan. 6) we witnessed a travesty most of us would not have thought possible: the storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters.
The blame can be laid at Trump's feet but he has had many co-conspiritors, including our Representative Stefanik. Trump has been telling lies during his term as president, but recently he has been intentionally stirring up his conspiracy prone base with the claim that he won the election. However, he can offer no proof, the election results have been carefully verified by all the states and appeals to the courts by Trump have been rejected.
Fortunately, the House and Senate confirmed the Electoral College vote rightfully naming Biden as president-elect. Despite this, Trump continues to insist he won the election and unfortunately there seem to be a large number of people taken in by this lie. How can people be taken in by this? During the Second World War the OSS, today's CIA, created a psychological profile of Adolph Hitler. Part of it reads as follows:
His primary rules were: never allow the public to cool off; never admit a fault or wrong; never concede that there may be some good in your enemy; never leave room for alternatives; never accept blame; concentrate on one enemy at a time and blame him for everything that goes wrong; people will believe a big lie sooner than a little one, and if you repeat it frequently enough people will sooner or later believe it.
It is frightening that this profile of Hitler so closely resembles Trump. I have written to Elise on several occasions expressing my disappointment in her support of Trump. Perhaps she will now realize that she needs to distance herself from Trump and his demagoguery. Our nation is in crisis and we need people of influence to stand up for what is right, to get the nation back on track, to find a way to heal the divisions.
It takes character and courage to do this. I believe she has the courage. We’ll have to see about the character.
BILL BRADLEY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: It is not enough for Elise Stefanik to merely denounce the violence that occurred yesterday at the U.S. Capitol. She must also denounce the fraud that she has help perpetuate, the fraud that directly and predictably incited the violence she claims to denounce.
Yesterday, she stood to object to the legally cast and certified votes of millions of Americans, and in doing so repeated numerous debunked conspiracy theories to support her objection.
To the extent any of her constituents actually have concerns about the election, it is only because she has continued to parrot the president's bald-face lie that the election was stolen. She has deceived her constituents about this election and now seeks to rely on their misplaced trust in her truthfulness as the reason to further perpetuate the lie.
Elise Stefanik must do more than denounce yesterday's violence. She must denounce the lie that election was stolen, a lie she has been complicit in perpetuating. She also must denounce the inciting of insurrection yesterday by the president. There can be no question this is what the president did in telling his supporters to march to the capital and "if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore."
If Elise Stefanik does not return to the truth, then the voters of this district should not and will not return her to Congress in the next election.
THOMAS KOHLER
Westport
TO THE EDITOR:Rep. Stefanik condemns the violence we saw at the Capitol. That’s nice, but come on. Donald Trump has always embraced violence and what happened was not surprising.
Remember his rallies where he urged people to punch protestors? “Knock the crap out of him, would you?” Where reporters were physically attacked and he laughed?
Remember when he said he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and get away with it?
Remember when he refused to condemn the violence in Charlottesville, which included the death of a young woman?
Remember when he had children separated from their parents and locked in cages?
Or when he had no problem at all with peaceful protestors shot in the eye with rubber bullets, beaten by police, tear-gassed?
Those are a few key examples. Note that a number of these examples show his racism, which is itself violent.
On July 6, he urged his followers to go to the Capitol and show strength; his goon Guiliani suggested “trial by combat.” Liz Cheney, Republican congresswoman, said, “the president incited the mob. He lit the flame.”
Later, he was clearly enjoying himself as he told the rioters he loved them and that the election had been stolen.
So Elise, your words don’t mean anything here. You decided to support him knowing he was a bully. Those of you who voted for Trump may be thinking, “hey, I’m a nice person, I wouldn’t hurt anyone.” I believe you. But you turned a blind eye to his violence, and that allowed it to flourish.
Trump is out of the game now, but in the future think when you look at candidates: how violent are they?
Unfortunately, five people died at the Capitol. Next time, it may be much worse. I’m hoping Rep. Stefanik will not be there showing her shock and dismay at what she helped bring about.
ELAINE OSTRY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: It’s been one day since the seditious attack on our Nation’s Capitol and the horror of what transpired is beginning to come into focus.
As I watched events unfold, the most painful episode was listening to our representative, Elise Stefanik, remain unwavering in her commitment to promoting the lies and conspiracies that lead to yesterday’s insurrection. In the wake of the deadly occupation of the capital by right-wing extremists, she returned to the floor of Congress and continued her baseless assertions of election irregularities in November’s presidential election.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were elected by a margin of over 6 million votes. Fifty states certified that their results were accurate. Sixty-four lawsuits challenging the accuracy of those results were thrown out for lack of evidence. Multiple hand-counts of every ballot submitted in six swing states confirmed the results.
The idea that the presidential election was stolen or rigged has been disproved in every possible way. But truth did not deter Stefanik. In the aftermath of the president and his mob using these lies to justify insurrection, our representative clung to these documented falsehoods.
She then voted against accepting the election results of Pennsylvania and failed in her constitutional duty to recognize and certify the duly elected president-elect and vice president-elect. Stefanik has willfully taken a blowtorch to any credibility she had left and rendered herself useless to her constituents.
This failure to honor her oath to the Constitution cannot stand. Elise Stefanik must resign.
LORETTA RIETSEMA
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Congresswoman Stefanik is needed to assist in rebuilding the trust in our Congress and the various agencies that operate our government. Calls for resignations are too late.
It is time for those who are responsible for sowing the seeds of mistrust through support of proven falsehoods despite DOJ investigations, court decisions at every level, outlandish QAnon rumors, and self-serving political spin to separate themselves from those positions. All of this has led citizens to not trust our government and must be reversed.
We need her to completely disavow her support for Donald Trump and the various efforts of her fellow congressional members to reverse the Nov. 3 election. I do not disagree with her that she must represent her constituency, however, her ultimate responsibility is to the Constitution, that she took an oath to protect.
Resignation by those responsible avoids the hard work that is needed and defers the work that must be done to rebuild trust. Let the citizens support this as a positive step forward and not confrontational posturing.
ROBERT SMITH
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Your North Country representative is seditious to this country. Elise Stefanik should resign, be censured, or at the very least, prohibited from any committee work.
Two people are dead because of the riot President Trump incited. Our Capitol was breached with his complicity, because no police force could be that dumb.
Shame on all Republicans everywhere. A former Plattsburgh resident.
DIANE PETRYK
Lansing, Mich.
TO THE EDITOR: Representative Stefanik, I am glad you are safe and relieved that you are sad about what happened in Washington Wednesday.
However, you cannot absolve yourself of a part in the violence especially when you addressed Congress moments after the insurrection was quelled, continuing your opposition to the election results and encouraging even more violence. Your position has no basis in fact and you ignore the legal decisions of countless court cases. Your position is truly undemocratic.
You have overplayed your Trump card here in the North Country. You have never lived among the people you represent and I believe you underestimate their honesty. I sincerely believe there are not enough people in the North Country who believe in conspiracy theories and harbor grievance fantasies to re-elect you after your embarrassing support of President Trump.
Let’s challenge the Republican Party to find a better candidate to run against you in the next primary.
JERILEA ZEMPEL
Keene Valley
TO THE EDITOR: In light of the insurrection at the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6 and Elise Stefanik’s continued support of the sitting president, she should resign as representative of NY-21.
Her attempt to disenfranchise the majority of American voters goes against the multiple state recounts and the plethora of baseless lawsuits which judges unilaterally threw out. I am disgusted, embarrassed, and frightened by her continued disregard for the Constitution, democracy, and the safety of her constituents.
She lost all shame long ago. The blood of the five Americans who died in this insurrection is on her hands because of her continued blind support of the sitting president who incited this insurrection.
In the name of decency, the American spirit, and rule of law, Ms. Stefanik should resign immediately. She is dangerous.
DONNA PRESCOTT
Adirondack
