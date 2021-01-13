TO THE EDITOR: Words have consequences.
Shame on you, Representative Stefanik. You do not deserve the honor to represent New York’s 21st Congressional District.
The violence that you condemn, which occurred on Jan. 6 in the capitol, was a direct result of your and your House Republican colleagues' planned objection to electors from states other than ours. You allege electoral irregularities in those states such as voter fraud and questionable changes in voter laws, and you parrot the conspiracy theories that the election was stolen. You support the false and reckless statements made by President Trump that he won the election by a landslide and his loss was due to a rigged election.
There is no evidence to support these claims and this dangerous rhetoric spewed by you, other Republican enablers, and the president himself was the fuel that fired the attempted coup in Washington.
You have blood on your hands, and you have demonstrated your complete lack of respect for our Constitution and the future of this democracy.
PHYLLIS SINCLAIR
Vermontville
TO THE EDITOR: Elise Stefanik, we are writing to express our profound concern regarding your recent activities to overturn the will of the people in the recent November election.
There seems to be no moral line that you won’t cross in your support of President Trump. Instead of challenging his endless stream of lies and conspiracy theories claiming election fraud with the truth, you engage with your supporters in "doublethink," a process of indoctrination whereby the subject is expected to accept a clearly false statement as the truth.
Now the president has invoked his conspiracy theories and lies, which indoctrinated millions, to incite and support a deadly insurrection against Congress to prevent a duly-elected president from taking office.
resident Trump had telegraphed his plan for a coup d’état for months, but you did not rise up to challenge him. And now you have relied on the consequences of doublethink to challenge Electoral College votes for President-Elect Biden.
You and your like-minded colleagues have created distrust of a free and fair presidential election, even though there has been no evidence presented of significant election fraud; 60 cases attempting to suggest this in various ways have been rejected by numerous judges from a wide political spectrum.
he lies and disinformation you have supported as an excuse to reject the outcome of the election, claiming in classic Orwellian fashion that you want to ensure that they are free and fair, is shocking. You pledged to support the Constitution, not a dangerous, anti-democratic cult figure.
MONIQUE WESTON, Keene
ROBERT BIESEMEYER, Keene
TERESA CHEETHAM-PALEN, Keene
BOB and CAROL HARSH, Reber
JOHN HAVERLICH, Keene Valley
NOREEN McCARTHY, Keene Valley
DAN MASON, Keene
AARON MILLER, Keene Valley
JOHN PLEHN, Keene
KATHARINE PRESTON, Essex
VIVIAN REINER, New Russia
TO THE EDITOR: Elise Stefanik, (R), NY-21: I think that knowing her support of the Constitution of the USA, and her position regarding law enforcement, the Congresswoman should support Articles of Impeachment in the House when they are brought to the floor next week.
Having had time to review the events of Wednesday, Jan. 6 in the Washington, D.C., and reflect on the values of our governmental institutions and the assaults thereon, she will show her true colors. Although she has been a staunch supporter of the president, she will see in her own heart that the president went beyond any normal behavior and is not deserving any longer, is not capable any longer of being our leader.
From the viewpoint of a scion of a lifelong Republican family, her seeming to change her mind at this critical time will be acceptable.
ROBERT TAYLOR
Long Lake
TO THE EDITOR: The Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department recently teamed up with the Plattsburgh Dog Parents group to raise funds for lighting at the Morrisonville Dog Park.
With the early onset of sunset during the winter months, many dog owners were not able to visit the park with their furry friends during the weekday evenings.
Thank you to the following businesses for donating towards the cost of the lights and installation: Stewart’s Shops, Plattsburgh Animal Hospital and Tails of the Adirondacks.
The Plattsburgh Dog Parent group also sponsored an event at the park and set up a GoFundMe page raising money for the project. The Building and Grounds staff at the town spearheaded the installation and set up the lights on timers to allow usage of the Dog Park in the evening.
o good to have community support to get extra projects done in the Town Parks. Follow the Plattsburgh Dog Parents on Facebook for information on all the local dog parks in our area.
MELANIE DEFAYETTE
Director, Parks and Recreation Department
Town of Plattsburgh
