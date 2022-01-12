TO THE EDITOR: I wonder if your readers ever say to themselves, “what wonderful retail workers we have here in the North Country.”
I say that to myself daily after interacting with the local people who staff our convenience stores, supermarkets, banks, pharmacies, hardware stores, post offices, fast-food restaurants and similar businesses. I almost always find them cheerful and engaging; often, after they’ve worked long hours in a short-staffed environment. I express my appreciation to them.
They help make our community a great place to live and my days joy-filled.
JOHN T. RYAN
Peru
TO THE EDITOR: Jan. 6 marks the one year anniversary of the attempt to overthrow a legitimate national presidential election.
In some countries, like Myanmar, this might be referred to as a coup. In the U.S., according to the members of the Republican Party, it was no big deal. Our own Elise is one of those. Their leader, Donald Trump, is of the belief that the truth can be obscured by telling a Big Lie.
This was a technique used by Adolf Hitler in his run-up to taking over power in Germany in the 1930s and look where that got us.
"The Big Lie works because the masses are easily manipulated in their emotions … they more readily fall victim to the big lie than the small lie since they themselves often tell small lies in little matters but would be ashamed to resort to large-scale falsehoods,” he wrote.
If history teaches us no lessons then we are certainly doomed to suffer the pain and tragedies of authoritarian rule. Are we not smarter and better than that? Are we willing to give up our nation’s founding principles, that we are a democracy of and for all the people, and hand it over to a maladjusted, malevolent demagogue in the form of Trump?
I continue to hope that Elise and her Republican colleagues will recognize the dangerous path they are treading. There is no turning back otherwise.
BILL BRADLEY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: We would like to thank the two nurses and the others who stopped to assist our mother after she slipped and fell in front of the mailboxes on Main Street in Peru.
We'd also like to send a special thank you to the EMTs who escorted her to the CVPH Emergency Room, and Alex, the nurse who looked after her in the ER. We appreciate your care and concern for her well-being. Most gratefully, the Altizer family.
PRISCILLA ALTIZER
Peru
TO THE EDITOR: Reflecting on the year between Jan. 6, 2021 and Jan. 6, 2022, there was a good alternative for the MAGA crowd.
Had every banner and rally proclaiming “Stop the Steal” been shouting “Stop the Spread” we may have controlled Covid and its variants by now.
Imagine a population close to 100% vaccinated and boosted and compliant with mitigation guidelines. Very likely schools and businesses would be open, hospitals would have manageable caseloads, with room for elective surgeries, senior residences would be able to host visitors, churches could seat their members at weekly services, choirs could sing, entertainment venues would be full, families and friends could enjoy fellowship over the holidays, and on and on.
There is a way to stop the spread, and it’s not difficult. Just sayin’.
ANNE BAILEY
Plattsburgh
