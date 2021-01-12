TO THE EDITOR: Being former and future residents of West Chazy, we always keep a close eye on political developments back in Clinton County.
We've been totally flabbergasted at the politically cynical behavior of Elise Stefanik over the past several years, exemplified presently by her unconscionable and indefensible attempts to question the legitimate election results of our recent November election.
Does she have so little regard for her constituents that she thinks that her blatant contempt and condescension for the voters of her district, best exemplified by the ridiculous pseudo-historical and fake Constitutional precedents and arguments she makes for this absurd political theater, will go unnoticed? Her pathetic attempts to show misplaced loyalty to Mr. Trump in the face of realities that even Attorney General Barr, the courts, and numerous GOP state election officials have acknowledged, will not go unacknowledged by the voters.
Her misguided attempts to completely debase the facts in order to bolster support or raise money will ultimately be in vain, because the residents of the North Country are not the easily hoodwinked rubes that she might imagine. This self-serving contempt for the people will backfire because there have recently been former representatives and role models like Bill Owens, who will be remembered for serving his constituents well, with integrity and the courage to do the right thing, regardless of circumstances.
A "Profile in Courage" Ms. Stefanik is not.
R.H. ANDERSON
Binghamton
TO THE EDITOR: Today (Jan. 6) we witnessed the desecration of Democracy. Protesters fueled by inflammatory rhetoric and baseless conspiracy theories spread by non-other than the President of the United States. To the shame of the North Country, our own congresswoman, Elise Stefanick, gave her full-throated support to the lies propagated by a would-be despot and an unrepentant demagogue.
The events at our Nation's Capitol are unimaginable and insupportable. For over 200 years our republic has managed to weather wars, plagues and terrorists, only to be done in by a reality show pretend-billionaire, who never accomplished anything honestly and has now dragged the rest of our country down with him.
These people are not protesters. They are violent thugs, inspired by Trump and his cronies. Like their idol, they don’t have the common sense or decency to respect our most sacred traditions and our elected officials.
Shame. Shame on you Elise Stefanick. Shame on all those Republicans that never stood up to Trump, that allowed the misinformation and lies to get to this point. There is a special place in hell for all of you, along with Stalin, Hitler, Mussolini and Judas Iscariot.
Congratulations to all the evangelicals who sold their souls for a couple of seats on the Supreme Court. I think you may all be surprised at your accommodations in the hereafter.
MARYANNE BUKOLT-RYDER
Plattsburgh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.