TO THE EDITOR: Effectively, political offices are purchased in the USA. As an example, look no further than the race between Stefanik versus Cobb. Or for a gross example, look at the Georgia Senate race. Obscene funds are spent in political races.
New York state could stop the insanity of spending these amounts of funds in political races by implementing a simple law. But first, why do it? We like to think our representatives represent the people of their congressional district. Ideally these representatives speak for all within their district, not only the registered Democrats, Republicans, and independents, but the non-voters who make up roughly half of their populations in their individual districts. If tagged money is a metric, then this is not happening.
A simple solution would be “The New York State Campaign Tax Law.” If you donate up to $1,500 to the candidate of your choice in your district in which you are a permanent resident, you can deduct those funds off your state income tax base pay, all other donations to candidates are taxed at 100%. Furthermore, the revenue generated by this tax scheme first goes to refunding the State of New York for its tax loss due to tax deductions internal to that congressional district, and second, to the counties within that congressional district weighted by population thereof.
This law would favor the voters within their own district; generate revenue for their own district for the whole population of that district; effectively limit funds for candidates to get elected; encourage candidates to look within their own district for guidance, influence and funding; and limit excessive outside influence upon those districts.
This may be a half baked idea, but one thing is for sure, we desperately need campaign reform.
DAVID BONNER
Peru
TO THE EDITOR: Would you feel differently had it been that white Americans were in America first and it was Indians who came and took the land that had been inhabited by white Americans for so long. What if it was the Indians who brought disease and weapons and decimated the population, would you feel differently?
What if it were African-Americans who went to Europe and enslaved white men and women? How would you feel if your ancestors were beaten, raped, killed at the hands of their "masters?" Would you feel differently if a Black president decided that slavery was wrong, and was fought by Southern Blacks feeling it was their right to enslave the inferior white race?
Would you want the statues of those Black generals and the flag of their cause flown for generations to uphold their belief of superiority? Generations later, would you still grieve the children, the wives and husbands who were sold as a commodity, separated forever from their families?
There is so much more to this subject that can't be touched upon in a letter to the editor, but it is my hope that in 2022 we can begin to understand the true and sad history of America. It is my hope that somehow, some way, we can learn that a skin color is simply that and learn to love our fellow man and woman without first seeing the color of his skin.
CHERYL NADROWSKI
Champlain
