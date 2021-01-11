TO THE EDITOR: Stefanick is a collaborator.
“Donald Trump’s speech and behavior show that he has severe sociopathic traits … the paranoia of severe sociopathy creates a profound risk of war," The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, 2017.
Trump is incapable of a focus external to himself. Little did we know that the war would be on U.S. soil, in the U.S. Capitol. I sit feeling horror as I watch American citizens physically fight with Capitol and D.C. Police, break windows, trespass in government buildings, rifle through desks, scale walls, plant pipe bombs and threaten American Congress members.
How did we get here? Trump incited supporters by lying, manipulating and energizing violent people; therefore, instigating a riot. Who helped to support these acts? By choosing to vote against the Electoral College count, Congresswoman Stefanick, NY-21, colluded with these actions. She chose to ignore democracy and the will of the voting public, thereby voicing to support a coup. Inspiring a sudden, violent and illegal seizure of power from a government is a treasonous act.
Stefanick is part of the violent mob, a conspirator in betraying our country. Stefanick is dangerous to our democracy. Call Stefanick’s office today and ask for her resignation.
LAURA HOLZER
Saranac
TO THE EDITOR: I read the article in the New York Post yesterday regarding Congresswoman Elise Stefanik`s position on opposing the certification of the contested electors on Jan 6.
I absolutely agree with her decision. Why wouldn't every Democrat and Republican elected representative agree? The American people need to know what really happened. I appreciate Congresswoman Stefanik taking a stand. I hope this is a step forward to discovering the facts.
So the election results are coming in on election night and around 3:30 a.m. they stop. Why?
Servers in other countries. Are you kidding me? I listened to many people who worked the election in Pennsylvania interviewed by the State Senate and heard serious questions raised that should shock everyone raised by regular people with no agenda.
Congresswoman Stefanik noted that Article II of the U.S. Constitution and the 12th Amendment make clear that I have an obligation to act on this matter if I believe there are serious questions with respect to the presidential election. She stated in the article she believes those questions exist. So do I. I believe the integrity of our system of government is at stake, not a small matter.
Congresswoman Stefanik stated "tens of millions of Americans are rightly concerned that the 2020 election featured unprecedented voting irregularities, unconstitutional overreach by unelected state officials and judges ignoring state election laws, and a fundamental lack of ballot integrity and security." Agree.
We need to know what happened with a full investigation.
BRANDON MYERS
Town of Saratoga
TO THE EDITOR: Today, June 6, 2021, was the second day of infamy in the history of our wonderful country. Watching the news and witnessing the insurrection at our Nation’s Capitol fueled by the words and actions of our president and a group of congressmen is more than I can comprehend.
I have written letters to the editor in the past and talked of the importance of character and conscience without ever mentioning the names of politicians who might concern me. I regret that I can no longer do that after witnessing an attack on our democracy as heinous as the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
Sadly, fellow Americans, in support of Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories, perpetrated this attack. They were encouraged indirectly by our representative, Elise Stefanik, and her many coconspirators, including Rep. Jim Jordan, Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. Josh Hawley and many more, who with no evidence, contested the Electoral College vote.
To say, after the fact, that they don’t condone violence just doesn’t hold water.
I was appalled at the number of so-called patriots who waved the American flag along with the numerous Trump flags while attacking the Untied States Capital. Apparently they didn’t see the hypocrisy. I couldn’t help but think of Hitler and the Nazi rallies with swastika flags waving in support. My father was a B-24 pilot during WWII, and my uncles served proudly in the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy at the same time. I enlisted and served in the U.S. Air Force at the height of the Vietnam War. We all fought for the right of these so-called patriots to protest but not attack our democracy.
I support everyone’s right to vote for a candidate that espouses his or her beliefs and values. I also believe in a democratic government. We certainly have had wonderful presidents from both parties. However, party allegiance should not be a reason to jeopardize the democracy of the United States.
It is time to step up and condemn what happened today and the individuals who were responsible for this atrocity.
KEITH LUNN
Port Kent
TO THE EDITOR: Jan. 6, 2021, a day that will live in infamy. I am not trying to take credit for that statement. Merely repeating what was said yesterday regarding the insurrection that took place in Washington.
For months, Trump has been fomenting violence regarding the election that he lost. The social media giants bear some responsibility for what happened to the Capitol Building and to American democracy itself. But more importantly people like Elise Stefanik, Mike Pence, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Mitch McConnell, Lindsay Graham and others like them are also responsible for what happened. They have continually endorsed Trump’s seditious rhetoric. Pence, McConnell and the others are not heroes for finally finding their backbones. They have been cowards from day one of this presidency.
The Capitol Police who actually did their jobs and protected people are the heroes. The staffers that saved the electoral votes from the traitors were the real heroes yesterday. If ever there were people that deserve to be awarded the Medal of Freedom these people should receive it. The votes would almost certainly have been destroyed.
Even after what transpired earlier in the day, Stefanik and others voted to uphold objections to Electoral College votes. They are still afraid of Trump.
Trump needs to be removed from the White House, forcefully if needed.
I hope people remember what Stefanik and the rest of her group have helped Trump to do.
Proud veteran, proud but embarrassed American.
PATRICK BUCKLEY
Ellenburg Depot
TO THE EDITOR: Yesterday (Jan. 6) we witnessed a travesty most of us would not have thought possible: the storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters.
The blame can be laid at Trump's feet but he has had many co-conspiritors, including our Representative Stefanik. Trump has been telling lies during his term as president, but recently he has been intentionally stirring up his conspiracy prone base with the claim that he won the election. However, he can offer no proof, the election results have been carefully verified by all the states and appeals to the courts by Trump have been rejected.
Fortunately, the House and Senate confirmed the Electoral College vote rightfully naming Biden as president-elect. Despite this, Trump continues to insist he won the election and unfortunately there seem to be a large number of people taken in by this lie. How can people be taken in by this? During the Second World War the OSS, today's CIA, created a psychological profile of Adolph Hitler. Part of it reads as follows:
His primary rules were: never allow the public to cool off; never admit a fault or wrong; never concede that there may be some good in your enemy; never leave room for alternatives; never accept blame; concentrate on one enemy at a time and blame him for everything that goes wrong; people will believe a big lie sooner than a little one, and if you repeat it frequently enough people will sooner or later believe it.
It is frightening that this profile of Hitler so closely resembles Trump. I have written to Elise on several occasions expressing my disappointment in her support of Trump. Perhaps she will now realize that she needs to distance herself from Trump and his demagoguery. Our nation is in crisis and we need people of influence to stand up for what is right, to get the nation back on track, to find a way to heal the divisions.
It takes character and courage to do this. I believe she has the courage. We’ll have to see about the character.
BILL BRADLEY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: It is not enough for Elise Stefanik to merely denounce the violence that occurred yesterday at the U.S. Capitol. She must also denounce the fraud that she has help perpetuate, the fraud that directly and predictably incited the violence she claims to denounce.
Yesterday, she stood to object to the legally cast and certified votes of millions of Americans, and in doing so repeated numerous debunked conspiracy theories to support her objection.
To the extent any of her constituents actually have concerns about the election, it is only because she has continued to parrot the president's bald-face lie that the election was stolen. She has deceived her constituents about this election and now seeks to rely on their misplaced trust in her truthfulness as the reason to further perpetuate the lie.
Elise Stefanik must do more than denounce yesterday's violence. She must denounce the lie that election was stolen, a lie she has been complicit in perpetuating. She also must denounce the inciting of insurrection yesterday by the president. There can be no question this is what the president did in telling his supporters to march to the capital and "if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore."
If Elise Stefanik does not return to the truth, then the voters of this district should not and will not return her to Congress in the next election.
THOMAS KOHLER
Westport
TO THE EDITOR: Words have consequences.
Shame on you, Representative Stefanik. You do not deserve the honor to represent New York’s 21st Congressional District.
The violence that you condemn, which occurred on Jan. 6 in the capitol, was a direct result of your and your House Republican colleagues' planned objection to electors from states other than ours. You allege electoral irregularities in those states such as voter fraud and questionable changes in voter laws, and you parrot the conspiracy theories that the election was stolen. You support the false and reckless statements made by President Trump that he won the election by a landslide and his loss was due to a rigged election.
There is no evidence to support these claims and this dangerous rhetoric spewed by you, other Republican enablers, and the president himself was the fuel that fired the attempted coup in Washington.
You have blood on your hands, and you have demonstrated your complete lack of respect for our Constitution and the future of this democracy.
PHYLLIS SINCLAIR
Vermontville
TO THE EDITOR: Elise Stefanik, we are writing to express our profound concern regarding your recent activities to overturn the will of the people in the recent November election.
There seems to be no moral line that you won’t cross in your support of President Trump. Instead of challenging his endless stream of lies and conspiracy theories claiming election fraud with the truth, you engage with your supporters in "doublethink," a process of indoctrination whereby the subject is expected to accept a clearly false statement as the truth.
Now the president has invoked his conspiracy theories and lies, which indoctrinated millions, to incite and support a deadly insurrection against Congress to prevent a duly-elected president from taking office.
resident Trump had telegraphed his plan for a coup d’état for months, but you did not rise up to challenge him. And now you have relied on the consequences of doublethink to challenge Electoral College votes for President-Elect Biden.
You and your like-minded colleagues have created distrust of a free and fair presidential election, even though there has been no evidence presented of significant election fraud; 60 cases attempting to suggest this in various ways have been rejected by numerous judges from a wide political spectrum.
he lies and disinformation you have supported as an excuse to reject the outcome of the election, claiming in classic Orwellian fashion that you want to ensure that they are free and fair, is shocking. You pledged to support the Constitution, not a dangerous, anti-democratic cult figure.
MONIQUE WESTON, Keene
ROBERT BIESEMEYER, Keene
TERESA CHEETHAM-PALEN, Keene
BOB and CAROL HARSH, Reber
JOHN HAVERLICH, Keene Valley
NOREEN McCARTHY, Keene Valley
DAN MASON, Keene
AARON MILLER, Keene Valley
JOHN PLEHN, Keene
KATHARINE PRESTON, Essex
VIVIAN REINER, New Russia
TO THE EDITOR:Rep. Stefanik condemns the violence we saw at the Capitol. That’s nice, but come on. Donald Trump has always embraced violence and what happened was not surprising.
Remember his rallies where he urged people to punch protestors? “Knock the crap out of him, would you?” Where reporters were physically attacked and he laughed?
Remember when he said he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and get away with it?
Remember when he refused to condemn the violence in Charlottesville, which included the death of a young woman?
Remember when he had children separated from their parents and locked in cages?
Or when he had no problem at all with peaceful protestors shot in the eye with rubber bullets, beaten by police, tear-gassed?
Those are a few key examples. Note that a number of these examples show his racism, which is itself violent.
On July 6, he urged his followers to go to the Capitol and show strength; his goon Guiliani suggested “trial by combat.” Liz Cheney, Republican congresswoman, said, “the president incited the mob. He lit the flame.”
Later, he was clearly enjoying himself as he told the rioters he loved them and that the election had been stolen.
So Elise, your words don’t mean anything here. You decided to support him knowing he was a bully. Those of you who voted for Trump may be thinking, “hey, I’m a nice person, I wouldn’t hurt anyone.” I believe you. But you turned a blind eye to his violence, and that allowed it to flourish.
Trump is out of the game now, but in the future think when you look at candidates: how violent are they?
Unfortunately, five people died at the Capitol. Next time, it may be much worse. I’m hoping Rep. Stefanik will not be there showing her shock and dismay at what she helped bring about.
ELAINE OSTRY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: It’s been one day since the seditious attack on our Nation’s Capitol and the horror of what transpired is beginning to come into focus.
As I watched events unfold, the most painful episode was listening to our representative, Elise Stefanik, remain unwavering in her commitment to promoting the lies and conspiracies that lead to yesterday’s insurrection. In the wake of the deadly occupation of the capital by right-wing extremists, she returned to the floor of Congress and continued her baseless assertions of election irregularities in November’s presidential election.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were elected by a margin of over 6 million votes. Fifty states certified that their results were accurate. Sixty-four lawsuits challenging the accuracy of those results were thrown out for lack of evidence. Multiple hand-counts of every ballot submitted in six swing states confirmed the results.
The idea that the presidential election was stolen or rigged has been disproved in every possible way. But truth did not deter Stefanik. In the aftermath of the president and his mob using these lies to justify insurrection, our representative clung to these documented falsehoods.
She then voted against accepting the election results of Pennsylvania and failed in her constitutional duty to recognize and certify the duly elected president-elect and vice president-elect. Stefanik has willfully taken a blowtorch to any credibility she had left and rendered herself useless to her constituents.
This failure to honor her oath to the Constitution cannot stand. Elise Stefanik must resign.
LORETTA RIETSEMA
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Congresswoman Stefanik is needed to assist in rebuilding the trust in our Congress and the various agencies that operate our government. Calls for resignations are too late.
It is time for those who are responsible for sowing the seeds of mistrust through support of proven falsehoods despite DOJ investigations, court decisions at every level, outlandish QAnon rumors, and self-serving political spin to separate themselves from those positions. All of this has led citizens to not trust our government and must be reversed.
We need her to completely disavow her support for Donald Trump and the various efforts of her fellow congressional members to reverse the Nov. 3 election. I do not disagree with her that she must represent her constituency, however, her ultimate responsibility is to the Constitution, that she took an oath to protect.
Resignation by those responsible avoids the hard work that is needed and defers the work that must be done to rebuild trust. Let the citizens support this as a positive step forward and not confrontational posturing.
ROBERT SMITH
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Your North Country representative is seditious to this country. Elise Stefanik should resign, be censured, or at the very least, prohibited from any committee work.
Two people are dead because of the riot President Trump incited. Our Capitol was breached with his complicity, because no police force could be that dumb.
Shame on all Republicans everywhere. A former Plattsburgh resident.
DIANE PETRYK
Lansing, Mich.
TO THE EDITOR: Representative Stefanik, I am glad you are safe and relieved that you are sad about what happened in Washington Wednesday.
However, you cannot absolve yourself of a part in the violence especially when you addressed Congress moments after the insurrection was quelled, continuing your opposition to the election results and encouraging even more violence. Your position has no basis in fact and you ignore the legal decisions of countless court cases. Your position is truly undemocratic.
You have overplayed your Trump card here in the North Country. You have never lived among the people you represent and I believe you underestimate their honesty. I sincerely believe there are not enough people in the North Country who believe in conspiracy theories and harbor grievance fantasies to re-elect you after your embarrassing support of President Trump.
Let’s challenge the Republican Party to find a better candidate to run against you in the next primary.
JERILEA ZEMPEL
Keene Valley
TO THE EDITOR: In light of the insurrection at the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6 and Elise Stefanik’s continued support of the sitting president, she should resign as representative of NY-21.
Her attempt to disenfranchise the majority of American voters goes against the multiple state recounts and the plethora of baseless lawsuits which judges unilaterally threw out. I am disgusted, embarrassed, and frightened by her continued disregard for the Constitution, democracy, and the safety of her constituents.
She lost all shame long ago. The blood of the five Americans who died in this insurrection is on her hands because of her continued blind support of the sitting president who incited this insurrection.
In the name of decency, the American spirit, and rule of law, Ms. Stefanik should resign immediately. She is dangerous.
DONNA PRESCOTT
Adirondack
TO THE EDITOR: The presidential election wasn’t that complicated. In states where the mail-in ballots were reported first, Biden took the early lead. As the same day ballots came in, Trump closed the gap or surpassed Biden’s lead, to win.
In states where mail-in ballots couldn’t be counted until after the polls closed, Trump took the early lead with same day votes, followed by Biden getting closer or surpassing Trump to win the state when the mail-ins were counted.
It appears that Trump was easily outsmarted. Joe Biden and Democrat workers urged their supporters to use the mail-in option, soliciting them aggressively. Donald Trump told his supporters starting in summer, before one vote was cast, not to use mail-in ballots due to potential fraud.
Also, if Trump had done his job to control the coronavirus starting early in the year when he was warned, some states wouldn’t have had the mail in option, or they wouldn’t have had the massive numbers.
What kind of man says, “a lot of down-ballot Republicans won, and I didn’t, so there must be something fraudulent.” I agree, Mr. President, look in the mirror. Do you see a con artist?
To all the Republicans now denouncing Trump or resigning their jobs with 12 days to go. They fall into the same category as those overly ambitious politicians like Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and Elise Stefanik. They won’t be able to get the “Trump Stink” off with a few words or by blaming others. They have all been enablers and bear responsibility for Wednesday’s attack.
You can’t have it both ways, unless you are Elise Stefanik, who said, the intruders were “dangerous criminals” and “very, very scary,” and then, after the mob intrusion, proceeded to vote to undermine our Democracy and Constitution perpetuating Trump’s lies and potentially fomenting more violence.
JAY LEPAGE
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Elise Stefanik, (R), NY-21: I think that knowing her support of the Constitution of the USA, and her position regarding law enforcement, the Congresswoman should support Articles of Impeachment in the House when they are brought to the floor next week.
Having had time to review the events of Wednesday, Jan. 6 in the Washington, D.C., and reflect on the values of our governmental institutions and the assaults thereon, she will show her true colors. Although she has been a staunch supporter of the president, she will see in her own heart that the president went beyond any normal behavior and is not deserving any longer, is not capable any longer of being our leader.
From the viewpoint of a scion of a lifelong Republican family, her seeming to change her mind at this critical time will be acceptable.
ROBERT TAYLOR
Long Lake
TO THE EDITOR: Impeach Trump. We all knew armed Trump supporters would descend on D.C.ast Wednesday. He invited them and he incited them.
This was clearly sedition, an attempt to forcefully overthrow the government, and the penalty is impeachment. Let justice be swift.
Get Trump out of office before he is entitled to the salary and perks taxpayers will be paying for for the rest of Trump’s life. A partial list of perks he can collect annually includes: $200,000 salary, $1,000,000 for travel expenses, free office space in Washington, $150,000 for office staff, free healthcare benefits, free funeral expenses, and free Secret Service protection for Trump and his wife, even if she’s his ex-wife, as long as she doesn’t remarry, and child, until Barron is 16.
Stressed out taxpayers do not need to support Trump, his family and their extravagant lifestyle. We must finally begin to hold Trump and his enablers accountable. Impeach Trump, censure Stefanik.
J.M. Janson
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.