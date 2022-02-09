TO THE EDITOR: Representative Elise Stefanik appears for some reason to be at war with the governors of New York state, past and present.
The question is why? Why our NY-21 representative has decided to attack a state official rather than propose ideas on her federal level that may help her NY-21 Congressional District, makes no sense to me.
However, Representative Stefanik’s endeavors never make much sense to me. I remind all that our representative does not speak to issues like Social Security, Medicare, heathcare for working people, veterans, and children; student debt, local environmental issues, federal term limits, federal support for education, etc.
You get the idea. Stefanik is a fluff and subsides representative. Tying her political future to the coat tails of a former president that lost his last election is politically important in NY-21. I get it.
We all need to instruct our distinguished representative to get on the job for the rest of us. I remind all that Representative Stefanik represents all of us. Ignoring our concerns are not the actions of a competent representative in Washington, D.C. They are the actions of a politically ambitious individual.
Just for the record, I have seen Representative Stefanik on Fox News and other cable news stations more than I have seen her in Fulton County.
JIM NOVOTNY SR.
Gloversville
TO THE EDITOR: I am looking for a native of Plattsburgh, his name is Pete Cronin, former baseball player for the Corning Red Sox.
I don't know if he's alive or not, but my friend Gary Hess, who played with Pete in 1960, would like to talk to him because Gary got married in Corning. Pete was his best man and would like to talk to him about his days in Corning. (Email: garverfan@stny.rr.com.)
Any help would be helpful.
DONALD ALLISON
Horseheads
TO THE EDITOR: I was proud and encouraged to see Congresswoman Stefanik stand up in supporting parents in demanding an end to the mask mandates in schools.
It was ironic to see school officials still enforcing mandates before a stay was granted and the decision was appealed. This type of selective obedience to the law only means that this is about control, not health.
Stefanik was right in calling these mandates both illegal and unconstitutional. We all must do everything we can to keep up the fight against these mandates so that our children will be free to enter a school and attend class without being accosted and harassed by school officials. Children should not be worried about if their mask is worn properly or if they are complying with the governor’s mandates. They should be receiving an education.
Although, perhaps all this is giving them the perfect lesson as to how a government should not behave towards its citizens. With that being said, I know that Congresswoman Stefanik will do everything in her power to support and protect students and parents.
RILEY DUESLER
Mechanicville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.