TO THE EDITOR: On Oct. 2 through 4, Champlain Knights of Columbus, Council 3525, conducted the 10th-annual Northern Tier Food Drive.
Over this three-day period, 1,774 non-perishable food items, netting approximately 2,087 pounds were collected. Additionally, $3,825 was collected in monetary donations. Once again, the community support is overwhelming.
The Champlain Knights of Columbus would like to thank the community and our Vermont and Canadian friends for their overwhelming generosity. We also extend a special thank you to our Brother Knights and the Mooers Food Pantry volunteers for their outstanding support of time, talent and contributions.
Additionally, we would like to thank Price Chopper for sponsoring this event again and Border Press for their generous contribution to our advertising.
THOMAS TROMBLEY
Program Director, Knights of Columbus 3525
Champlain
TO THE EDITOR: I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the organizations and community members who contacted Clinton County Nursing Home and donated gifts and cards for our residents during the Christmas Season.
Everything about 2020 was different, except for the knowledge that we live in a wonderful, caring community who, even when faced with life changing routines and uncertainty, make time to remember and celebrate their family, friends and neighbors.
I would like to recognize the Catholic Parishes of Plattsburgh (OLV), Plattsburgh Rotary, Tara Relation and the group at Hudson Headwaters, Robin Pray and “All the Elves,” U-First Credit Union, Commander Joe Patnode and the Civil Air Patrol, Jennifer Zuckerberg with Paparazzi Accessories, Maurices, CVPH Billing Office, Scout Troup 8039, CV-TEC Allied Health instructors and students, St. Joseph’s Church religious education students, our friends at ARC Pathway and the many generous individuals and families who saw a need and responded.
Each and every year, even during a pandemic, you astound us all with your calls, care and generosity in making the holidays so special for every resident. Your support and prayers are most appreciated and we look forward to the future being able to all be together.
LAURIE LUCIA
Activities Director, Clinton County Nursing Home
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I am writing to compliment the staff and National Guard members who are working at Plattsburgh International Airport to vaccinate the public against the COVID-19 virus.
My brother, sister-in-law and I all traveled together from Albany to keep our appointments. We arrived early and were immediately ushered in the large warehouse where we began the process. We remained within our car the whole time. We submitted our documentation, completed paperwork, were inoculated, and then drove out and waited 15 minutes for any ill effects.
The whole process took less than an hour. The staff and guard were helpful, friendly, and courteous. They encouraged us to spread the word so here it is. Kudo to an organized and efficient effort by the staff, and our state government in service to its citizens.
GARY ALLOCCO
Albany
TO THE EDITOR: I hope the college loan forgiveness program eventually coming from the Biden administration will qualify candidates for loan forgiveness.
I have seen cases where these loan programs were abused to finance personal vacations and other expenses rather than college tuition, etc. I don’t believe college loans utilized for vacations/personal matters should be forgiven.
DOUGLAS FERRIS
Willsboro
TO THE EDITOR: Seems we have a great disparity where our elected representatives need a wall and military guards to protect their “house” while they stop building a wall to protect our country and homeland of the people that elected them to office.
Speaking of unity while segregating themselves.
TERRY FAY
Plattsburgh
