TO THE EDITOR: At-risk children and their families in the North County region have greater access to necessary services to stay healthy, active and safe, thanks to an expanded program of HCR Care Management LLC, a subsidiary of HCR Home Care.
Under our care management services program, a qualified care manager provides support in the oversight and coordination of a child’s care, with the goal of improving care coordination for high-risk children and providing families the support to navigate the complex health system.
To be eligible, children between the ages of 6 to 21 must be enrolled in Medicaid and have a qualifying mental health condition, or two or more chronic-health conditions. Qualifying conditions include, but are not limited to, severe emotional disturbance, complex trauma, substance abuse, asthma or HIV/AIDS. Risk factors include homelessness or risk of homelessness; family instability; problems in school; connectivity to juvenile justice; non-adherence to treatments; and learning or cognition issues.
Children can be referred to our program by the agency providing care or they can be self-referred by family members. More information is available by contacting HCR Care Management at 1-800-270-4904.
The addition of supportive services to children in the North Country furthers HCR Care Management’s commitment to families across the region, where we have operated since 2016. We provide supportive services to Medicaid recipients under the NYS Adult Health Home Program. With offices in Plattsburgh and Hudson Falls, the experienced care management team has worked with clients in Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Saratoga, St. Lawrence, Warren and Washington counties.
The need to serve and support children has always been great but it has been significantly amplified amid the COVID-19 pandemic. HCR Care Management is pleased to be able to help meet this need.
JESSE FRENYEA
Regional Director for HCR Care Management
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: On Jan. 18, I had a total right hip replacement done at CVPH.
The level of competency and skills are most noteworthy. I had a great and caring team tend to me. From the surgeon, David Christensen, to the OR staff and post-operative care, I thank them all. I would highly recommend using the Ortho Team and not venturing further for care.
Plattsburgh has a very impressive orthopedic department and I am glad I didn't go elsewhere to have much needed hip replacement surgery. It is very comforting to know that this high level of competency exists right here in our beautiful Plattsburgh. I am ever grateful and I thank everyone that assisted to make this a successful surgery.
Experiences, good care and great outcomes are everything.
ROCHELLE GINIS
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: It seems like a long time ago but it was only mid-November 2021 when she tried to silence NPR ("Stefanik asks IRS to revoke NPR’s tax-exempt status," NNY 350, November 15, 2021). Her request was allegedly because a former employee of NCPR used her professional email address for campaigning, clearly a violation of the station’s policy.
NCPR had already issued an apology and chastised the former employee ("On Stefanik and NPR," letter to the editor, Adirondack Daily Enterprise, Nov. 30, 2021).
The real reason Elise is anti-NPR, and why she won’t talk to any of the local news outlets, but continues to appear on Breitbart, Fox News, etc., is that she is terrified that her constituents will learn the truth about her. The recent, carefully researched post by NCPR is a case in point ("How Stefanik won power and support by spreading Trump’s Big Lie," Jan. 25, 2021, NCPR). This article is a must read for all North Country voters.
You will be revolted by or congresswoman’s lack of candor, misleading statements, and stream of lies.
MICHAEL SINCLAIR
Vermontville
