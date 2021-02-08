TO THE EDITOR: Fair and equal treatment. The Press-Republican is the hometown paper of three North Country counties. I have subscribed for many years and remain loyal, so you would think I could be treated with respect and fairness within their rules.
Many times people have seen my letters of controversy and support for my elected representatives. Many times over the years I have been asked by past editors like Lois Clermont and those who followed to knock off one to five words to be within the 300 rule. I did.
So this past year in the hatred that has developed with no end in sight, I am angered and appalled that so many get away with abusing the system. Most recently, a well-known Democratic activist from Keene, Katie Wilson, in the Jan. 25 edition was able to spew out 474 words. While mostly hateful, counting title and name, she got it all in print.
Elise Stefanik is the best congresswoman in the nation, and she represents all of the North Country with honor. I will continue to pay my monthly fee as I still live in the dream that we are a country of laws and certainly rules. Perhaps our infamous former retired reporter, having returned as editor can find the flaw in his system and balance the scales. Unity comes when one side finds the path to sharing and through equal treatment.
I rest at 246 words counting header, name and town.
WIN BELANGER
Willsboro
TO THE EDITOR: Paid ambulance services provided within volunteer fire departments in the state of New York, those volunteer fire departments under the control of fire districts, are currently not allowed to bill a patients' insurance company for medical services provided. The cost for this service rests entirely on the taxpayer for each taxing district.
If the emergency care is allowed to be billed, that billing offsets a significant cost to the taxpayer. For sometime, the fire service at the state level has for a number of years tried to have a law enacted to allow fire districts to bill for ambulance services provided to those who use the ambulance service. The Senate passed a bill, but the Assembly has not had the bill come up for a vote. This bill is still in committee and has been for sometime.
We may be closer than we have in years past at getting this bill approved, but as time continues, the taxpayer continues to be burdened by the expense. On Dec. 16, 2020, an article appeared in the press that lawmakers sought to make legal prostitution for consenting adults. Really, just what is wrong with the priorities of our Assembly lawmakers. They can find the time to push forward this decriminalizing prostitution in New York but can not find the time to push a statewide law allowing fire districts to bill for ambulances services, which saves money for taxpayers.
The ability to bill for ambulance services is needed now more than ever. How many benefit from the decriminalizing prostitution law versus a law benefiting taxpayers across the greater New York state?
Governor, your help is needed, now.
DEAN LASHWAY
Altona
TO THE EDITOR: As I read some of the letters to the editor in the papers, I am saddened at the vitriol that comes through the writings of many. It seems that the answer to all our difficulties lies in tearing down, blaming and punishing those that we do not agree with.
Some mention shame; those seeking revenge are the ones to feel shame.
President Trump has been harassed from before his inauguration, every moment of the last four years and into his future. It is not enough for him to exit the presidency; Nancy Pelosi and others want revenge; revenge for what?
Is it revenge for his winning in 2016, revenge for not being one of them or playing their games, revenge for having supporters and getting millions of votes or revenge for his unbending will.
Or is it because America had four years of better prosperity, more jobs, higher wages, no new war, military coming home, a limit on China’s grasp and a peaceful North Korea.
The local papers have been inundated with letters degrading Elise Stefanik for her support of President Trump and for exerting her constitutional right of objection to authorization of the electoral votes.
Doesn’t Elise have the same right as you to support whom she chooses? Just because you do not agree is no reason to berate her. Ms. Stefanik, Ted Cruz and the 15 others must stand firm and strong for the preservation of the constitution as the radical left is bent on tearing it apart.
I am a part of the silent majority who elected President Trump and Elise Stefanick We have supported them quietly in the background. We do not condone violence as violence changes behavior only temporarily and incites the rabbid avengers. We are not ignorant or ill informed.
President Trump and Elise Stefanik deserve the gratitude of all of America and history may prove the silent majority is correct.
LOIS GUNNING
Ticonderoga
