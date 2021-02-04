TO THE EDITOR: I am writing to add my name to the growing list of District 21 constituents that are not happy with Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. I have heard no reasonable justification to assist in inciting civil unrest in Washington, D.C., or anywhere in the U.S.
People lost their lives there. The election is over. Trump lost.
I believe we the people deserve honesty and integrity from those we elect, and we are not getting that at all.
We teach our children not to lie, cheat, steal, bully, etc., yet we reward politicians who excel at all those traits.
We voted Stefanik in, that's a fact.
We can also vote her out next election cycle.
MARK MADDY
Champlain
TO THE EDITOR: Waco. Ruby Ridge. Oklahoma City. When are Democrats going to realize: free thinking, free will?
Elian Gonzalez was told to get out. But building a wall to stop him from coming in is wrong. The gun in his face should be banned? Clinton/Reno.
The difference between Democrats and Republicans? One takes their meds in pill form, while the other takes theirs in gummies.
Someday, they will grow up while their city burns. And for what, votes?
PETER MOORE
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Herewith a copy, in part, of my correspondence with Rep. Stefanik.
"Thank you, Rep. Stefanik for your opinion. The whole narrative about voting irregularities was a lie fabricated by the previous White House occupant and his cronies. You were conned by it, evidently. For the good of your district you need to resign. A. de Greef."
From: Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
Subject: Representative Elise Stefanik responding to your message
"Dear Mr. De Greef, Thank you for contacting me with your concerns regarding my decision to object to contested electors in the states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin on Jan. 6, 2021."
The rest could not fit P-R limitations.
ALEX DE GREEF
Rouses Point
TO THE EDITOR: It is about time for the fire personnel in Westport get something they truly deserve.
What they deserve is a new fire station because the existing one is not up to date. Also, there is no room for new equipment when it is time to purchase new equipment. Furthermore, the new station will be a welcome sight once completed.
Kudos to the fire personnel for finally getting something they deserve, which is a new fire station.
JOHN E. SMITH
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Thanks for publishing the nice memorial story about Joan Crane.
Many's the time she brightened our mood with her ragtime guitar and songs. Looking forward to a memorial service for her as soon as we get this covid drag out of the way.
HENRY MORLOCK
Plattsburgh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.