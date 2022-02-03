TO THE EDITOR: The pandemic has taken its toll on people's level of tolerance. It seems it has brought out the very best and the very bad in people, too.
We all make mistakes in our lives that don't have to be a reason to hate a person or be prejudiced towards a person; a simple apology goes a long way. Our country has seen the worst in people and need to learn from what has taken place over the last two years, regardless of who you may have picked on voting day.
One either believes in democracy or they don't believe in America, period. Our country founders believed in the democratic process .With hate and prejudice in the world, it is the old story of good and evil; hate destroys the person and the goodness they once had in them.
People need to be tolerant, take a good look in the mirror and ask "am I a good person or am I filled with hate and prejudice, destroying myself and any good that was in me?" Have I learned to hate; I certainly wasn't born with hate in me; how did I allow myself to be filled with hate, that's the question? Can I change to become a good person?
It was learned, so it can be unlearned; try it you will be a much better person and actually begin to like yourself and others. Spread goodness not evil.
CHAD GARROW
Churubusco
TO THE EDITOR: It was surprising not to hear from Elise Stefanik this weekend. I always look forward to her weekly updates. Perhaps she is busy campaigning in other parts of the country.
Elise has certainly gone a long way from a little rural area to the big national spotlight. Sadly, the 21st district is definitely in her rearview mirror. Even so, her vows to support our military are conveniently not on her radar if Representative McCarthy and Trump decree otherwise.
In the last couple of weeks, two bills escaped her notice that would benefit our veterans and National Guard. She hopes it escaped yours.
She voted with the minority to deny these benefits to our resident military. On the Elise chopping block were HR4673, The EVEST Act, and HR 1836, the Guard and Reserve G.I. Bill Parity Act.
The first act, which passed, as did the second, will give veterans automatic registration into the V.A. healthcare benefits. With a family member who has had to deal with the V.A., this can be a frustrating process to accomplish on your own. It is not forced on veterans. They can opt out if desired under the bill.
The second bill would provide National Guard and reserve members with pro-rated educational benefits when they are on active duty, which only seems fair as they also serve.
Meanwhile, Elise keeps touting all the benefits she has brought to the North Country from all the bills she has voted against. We deserve better than a sometime congressperson who abandons her district to support candidates who support the Big Lie because her support for the lie put her in her unearned lofty position.
So far, I see no benefit to our district from this "promotion," except to Elise personally. Is she really that naive?
KATHIE LABOMBARD
Keeseville
TO THE EDITOR: This letter is regarding the recent parent-student protest at Northern Adirondack Central School regarding mask mandate.
I applaud the parents for voicing their opinions and objections in a public and peaceful protest, thereby setting a good example for their children. Unfortunately, their arguments are on the wrong side of science. Sending kids to school without masks is putting their health and safety and that of others at risk.
A local politician was quick to weigh-in on the subject and mug for a photo op comparing his school days and those of his kids with what parents with school-aged kids are going through today.
Yes, there were times that the flu got so bad that schools were forced to close. Guess what? Schools were also forced to shut down because of COVID. Experts agree that remote learning was not working nor was it healthy for the social development of students.
So this has been going on now for almost two years and we're all getting tired of it. Does that mean we should throw caution to the wind and let kids go to school sans masks? How long do you think that will last before schools are forced to close again due to increased infections, hospitalizations, and deaths?
The flu has been around a lot longer than COVID, which is still evolving into new more infectious and possibly more deadly strains. Medical science is doing its best to get in front of COVID. In the meantime, in the name of common sense we all owe it to ourselves and as a courtesy to our families, friends, teachers, and communities to wear masks when in public.
Recent history shows us if we don't, some will get through it, but some won't.
HENRY DAVISON
Morrisonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.