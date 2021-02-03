Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.