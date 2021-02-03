TO THE EDITOR: In response to a letter about defending democracy and the constitution I wrote to Representative Stefanik; she wrote, "tens of millions of Americans are rightly concerned that the 2020 election featured unprecedented voting irregularities, unconstitutional overreach by unelected state officials and judges ignoring state election laws, and a fundamental lack of ballot integrity and security."
Well, I am not one of the tens of millions of people who believed in the lies about election irregularities promoted by the former president and Representative Stefanik. Why should I care what people outside the district think. Their values are not mine.
At the hearing on Jan. 6, when the Senate reconvened after the attack on the Capitol, Stefanik said, "my North Country constituents and the American people cherish the Constitution. And they know that according to the Constitution, elected officials closest to the people in state legislatures have the power of the pen to write election law, not unelected bureaucrats, judges, governors, or secretaries of state."
That was true. What was not true were all the claims of irregularities in four states' votes. Even in our state, the voting regulations were changed to accommodate voters during the pandemic.
Representative Stefanik's accusations are unfounded. I would like an apology at the minimum for her lies. What I would prefer is that she resign for supporting these ridiculous lies about the voting process and as a result helping to anger a mob of people enough to stop the Senate's acceptance of the legal election of President Biden.
In my opinion, Representative Stefanik aided in an attempt to overthrow our democracy and she should not continue to serve as a government official.
MICHELLE ZELKOWITZ
Elizabethtown
TO THE EDITOR: How does a country like ours, educated and (principally) Christian, elect a man as manic as Donald Trump?
How does a country like ours, full of good people, believe a man like Donald Trump, a man who mimics (dictators) in countless ways?
How does a country like ours, a country of democracy, allow a maniac like Donald Trump to convince them, intelligent people, of his lies for four long years?
How does a country like ours, full of voters who voted legally, ever forgive the political party responsible for the attempted coup and subsequent deaths at the Capitol?
How does a country like ours, with supposed decent and law-abiding politicians, elect politicians who are so easily swayed by power and the pursuit of it?
How does a country like ours, faced with a mob of our president's own making, forgive Elise Stefanik for her complicity and cowardice?
I know I won't.
Elise Stefanik, wear your red hat to pay homage to your god, Donald Trump. Wear also the red "S" for shame and sedition.
CAROL DECOSSE
Peru
