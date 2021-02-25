TO THE EDITOR: Jackie Sabourin's Stoneledge Garden of Peru was my destination. Troubling thoughts were my focus.
I realized a multilevel resemblance between the man who pinned George Floyd and the character Thread, head peacekeeper from the movie "Catching Fire." I wondered if in spite of tragic deaths, should children actually be building pandemic virus antibodies as they are able. Maybe that would help them later in life? We cannot know now. I find myself grateful for the silver lining that adults like myself are most affected by the virus rather than the child and youth populace.
Other images often distracting my mind are of Lost Boys climbing into hallowed halls while transforming into donkeys. Ironically it's the same animal I identify with when voting.
As I pulled up to and parked at the garden, I thought a new Kokoszka sculpture would pull into focus the similarity of past and present. A representation of the Minneapolis event would complement the John Brown at the gallows sculpture that is now lying in state by the road.
I looked over to my right seeing Stoneledge in snow and sun. Taking the door handle, I noticed on my left a large tree with two round eyes and a wry expression. I knew that it was the sculpture for me on that day. A big black bird with white around its neck was tree-side, dipping its brilliant scarlet head over and over silently into a hole at tree ear level. Maybe he was a woodpecker and had made the hole himself. I thought incorrectly that I could open my door and see it closer, but my stealth motion interrupted the activity. The bird flew, showing its underwing white over and over as it left, black and white, black and white, always maintaining its solid crimson head.
JENNIFER BRYAN
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: The Advocacy and Resource Center would like to publicly recognize and thank the staff at the Clinton County Department of Health (CCDH), as well as the staff at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) for their tremendous help over the past several months as we have navigated our way through the pandemic.
The Advocacy and Resource Center is the Clinton Country Chapter of the Arc New York, formerly NYSARC Inc. We currently offer programs and services to over 700 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. We also have an essential workforce of over 700 people, making us one of the largest employers in the North Country.
When the pandemic first hit our region, our agency and industry struggled to be recognized and acquire PPE for the people we serve and employ. The staff at CCDH has been true partners in helping us navigate the challenging and ever-changing world of safety protocols during this pandemic. We’ve also benefited greatly from their guidance with getting the people we serve and our essential employees vaccinated. We can’t thank them enough for all they do and our partnership with them.
On a separate note, we would also like to acknowledge the staff at CVPH for their assistance with getting the people we support vaccinated. This has been an enormous effort that had to happen very quickly and CVPH has been extremely helpful and accommodating with schedules and logistics. We truly appreciate their support and help with this process.
The pandemic has taken an extraordinary toll on everyone, but it has shown us the incredible power communities have when we work together on common goal. On behalf of the people we support, our essential workers and our Board of Directors, thank you.
ROBIN PIERCE
Executive Director
Advocacy and Resource Center
Plattsburgh
