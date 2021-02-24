TO THE EDITOR: The members of the Chazy Volunteer Fire Department and EMS would like to thank everyone who helped us procure a better ambulance to service our town fire district.
Our previous ambulance was a 2000 model year. Like most older vehicles it was becoming problematic over the last few years, bringing its dependability into question.
While in the process of searching for an affordable replacement, the Town of Clinton reached out to Fire Chief Michael Cahoon and Commissioner Paul Parent. They offered us a newer, better 2010 ambulance, free of charge .We gratefully accepted. Chazy is a small town fire district working within a minimal budget. The benevolence shown by the Town of Clinton is greatly appreciated.
Thank you to the Town of Clinton.
We would also like to thank Jess MacNerland of JP Signs in Chazy for doing all the lettering and identification decals needed on our new ambulance, free of charge. Thank you, Jess.
Last we would like to thank Champlain EMS for storing our new ambulance for us until we were able to house it in our station. The overhead door in our ambulance bay
needed to be replaced with a taller one to accommodate the larger new ambulance. Thank you, Champlain EMS.
The Chazy Fire District Board of Commissioners took the opportunity to reciprocate the generosity shown to us by donating our old ambulance for future EMS training.
It was given to Mountain Lakes Regional EMS Council to be used for EMS training in Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Warren, and Washington counties.
The Chazy Volunteer Fire Department/EMS now has in service a newer more up-to-date ambulance to provide dependable emergency medical services. The only cost to the
taxpayers of the Chazy Fire District was renovating the station to accommodate the new ambulance.
BRUCE LEE LADUE
Chairman
Chazy Fire District Board of Commissioners
TO THE EDITOR: After watching parts of the Senate trial, it occurs to me that several unintended consequences might follow the final verdict.
If the former president is not convicted, he will probably run again in 2024 and be defeated by the Democratic coalitions of last year, combined with demographics bringing many younger voters into the process.
However, if he is convicted by the Senate and barred from office, the Republican candidate could prevail, gathering Republicans who could not bear to vote in 2020, conservatives of other stripes, Democrats unhappy with the economy or various Biden initiatives, plus the ardent Trump supporters who will nurture their grievances.
Unintended but not unforeseen consequences.
DON WILLS
Peru
TO THE EDITOR: I was just reflecting on this President's Day how the names of Lincoln and Washington have been trashed in parts of the country.
How their names have been removed from schools, etc. and how Christopher Columbus is a bad guy now, too. Yet, we still have national holidays celebrating these scoundrels. Logic dictates that if these historical figures were as diabolical as their current day opponents say they are, then the national holidays should be abandoned, too.
Then everyone can go to work on these days instead of staying at home on full pay. That will help our economy and help us to forget these bad, bad people.
DOUGLAS FERRIS
Willsboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.