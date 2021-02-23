TO THE EDITOR: Nick, Patti and Fred LaGoy would like to thank family, friends, friends of friends, community members, community businesses, the racing community locally and all over the US and Canada for the incredible outpouring of support they have received!
However you supported Nick, whether it be the thoughts and prayers, the hospital visits, the donations, the volunteer fundraising, the encouragement support through social media, the cards, the letters and the simply the hugs...all of it was so needed, appreciated and will never be forgotten.
Nick, Patti and Fred LaGoy
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Hats off to the Clinton County Board of Elections. The League of Women Voters of the North Country was incredibly impressed by the efforts of the BOE during this past election.
In late December, after waiting for New York state to certify the election, the league recognized the officials of the Clinton County Board of Elections for Outstanding Community Service and commended them for their dedication to democracy by upholding the integrity of the vote and to their outstanding commitment to the citizens of Clinton County during the COVID-19 pandemic.
New election laws were passed and had to be implemented. New voter accommodations were made on the fly and the BOE had to adjust to the new requirements which created immense pressure on our local BOE officials. All this was accomplished while having to adhere to strict virus-protection guidelines to ensure the safety of not only the voters, but the poll workers and others who work tirelessly to help the voting public navigate the election process.
Their efforts were rewarded by Clinton County seeing an astounding voter turnout of 73.18 percent. It was a Herculean task which they pulled off without extra funding from the federal or state governments.
Plaques were presented to Mary Dyer, Democratic commissioner; Gregory Campbell, Republican commissioner; Brandi Lloyd, deputy Democratic commissioner; Jodi Currier, deputy Republican commissioner; and Jerry Klaus, senior technician/election specialist.
SUZY JOHNSON
BETTY ANN KING
BETSY METZ
LWV of the North Country, Voter Services
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I have no direct financial interest, pro or con, in the Durkee Street development. I am a resident who has lived here for most of my life now, and I would like to see the city and the area do well economically and otherwise.
I don't know whether the Durkee Street development will fill up with tenants. I'm sure the developer has a good idea that it will, and they know more about it than I do.
I do know this: if it fills with tenants it will create jobs. Lots of them. Sooner or later some of those tenants will need a haircut. Some will need to see a doctor or a dentist or a chiropractor. Some will buy a car or take their car to a mechanic. Some will need a plumber, a painter, or an electrician. Some will buy furniture, groceries, clothes, insurance. Some will go out to dinner. All of the people they patronize will likewise patronize others. Those people will also need places to live, perhaps provided by other landlords in the area.
If you don't believe housing developments create jobs, go to Florida and check out what happens when one is built. Those tenants aren't going there to work for Microsoft. Nevertheless, businesses will pop up all around them.
I understand the concern over the tax abatement, but tax abatements are the order of the day now. If we don't give it someone else will.
STEVE KRIEG
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: It seems Representative Stefanik has trouble following her own advice. In the Feb. 5 edition of the Press-Republican, arguing against the removal of Congresswoman Marjorie Greene from any and all committee assignments, Stefanik is quoted as saying, "...it is the will of the people of Georgia's 14th Congressional District to elect her. It is not the right of House Democrats to unilaterally overturn the people of Georgia's decision..."
Later in the article Stefanik says, "Any source of information that is a mix of truth and a mix of lies, is dangerous, no matter what it is saying, no matter what party it is helping." While this second statement rings true, it contradicts her first statement which is, in fact, a mixture of truth and lies.
Stefanik certainly knows the difference between the voters electing their own House representatives versus the House setting its self-governance rules. Greene is not being expelled from Congress, she is being justly punished by the majority of the members of the House by barring her from serving on any of their internal committees. This is a just diminishment of her power for her "looney lies," re Mitch McConnell, and hate speech in the recent past.
As the poet Stephen Dobyns has said, "actions have consequences. Ignorance about the nature of those actions does not free a person from responsibility for the consequences."
STU DENENBERG
Beekmantown
