TO THE EDITOR: This week’s newsletter from Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who serves NY District 21, my district, omitted, in my opinion, the most significant action the congresswomen took this past week.
Stefanik missed the news that the Republican Party on Friday, Feb. 4, officially declared the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol and events that led to it, "legitimate political discourse."
Also, at a news conference, on Feb. 4, Stefanik was asked by a reporter, "As a member of leadership yourself, what is your reaction to those censures of Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney?"
My congresswoman responded, “The RNC has every right to take any action. And the position that I have is that you’re ultimately held accountable to voters in your district. Voters who you represent. And we’re going to hear the feedback and the views of voters pretty quickly here this year.”
According to a statement Stefanik released on the anniversary of the attack, “I strongly and clearly condemned the violence and destruction that occurred at the U.S. Capitol." Yet, she has not supported the Congressional bipartisan committee investigating.
Well, I am a voter, and here is my feedback. You do not speak for me. You have continued to spread lies about the legitimacy of a certified election as a leader in the Republican Party.
Congresswoman, you should be ashamed of yourself for spreading falsehoods. You should uphold our constitution and keep our democracy growing, not be a cog in destroying it.
MICHELLE ZELKOWITZ
Elizabethtown
TO THE EDITOR: Democratic lawmakers in Albany recently regerrymandered New York state's congressional districts in an obvious power grab.
This redrawn map may or may not be legal under New York state law, but it is still legal at the federal level. Rep. Elise Stefanik is an outspoken critic of this new map and supports a state-level lawsuit to overturn this result.
It would be very easy for her to make it illegal at the federal level by supporting a bipartisan effort to pass H.R. 81, the Redistricting Transparency Act of 2021.
If she supports H.R. 21, justice is served. If she doesn't, ask "why not?"
ROBERT GILMORE
Piercefield
TO THE EDITOR: I had emergency surgery at CVPH on Dec. 29, 2021.
I am writing to say that I received excellent care from the nursing and support staff on the fifth floor. Angels are real and they work in hospitals.
They truly deserve our respect, admiration, and a fair contract from the hospital.
JOANN O'CALLAGHAN
Peru
TO THE EDITOR: There he goes again, trying to find fraud and malice where there is none.
Was Trump's campaign spied upon? Of course it was, so was Clinton's campaign and also Biden's campaign. That's what is done during campaigns.
Now untwist your panties and welcome a reality where Biden is the duly elected president.
NANCY SCHUBART
Clintonville
