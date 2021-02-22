TO THE EDITOR: Get ready, get set, mark your calendars, the annual Elmore SPCA Easter Raffle Event started Feb. 20.
Multiple drawings for a variety of prizes will be done on March 31. This is a unique raffle that provides support for the shelter and the needs of the animals, while also offering the opportunity to win great prizes.
All the cats and dogs are crossing their paws in hopes of another successful raffle event.
This year, raffle tickets may be obtained in person at the following locations: Devin's Deli in Jay, McLean's Family Restaurant in Keeseville and Zachary's in Plattsburgh.
Like last year, the raffle may also be entered by mail. For each $5 donation, eight raffle chances will be entered for you.
Make checks payable to "Elmore SPCA" and include a telephone number.
All winners will be notified by phone. Mailing must be sent to V. Trombley, 12 Rolling Mill Hill, AuSable Forks, NY 12912.
Mail entry is only available through the above address and is not available through PayPal.
Last year, over $4,000 was raised. Last year's winners were Michelle Loughran, Rick Nolan, Jennifer Drollette, Deanna Kneussle, Kalen Straight, Ray Hawksby, Kathleen Wiley and Gary Dreiblatt.
This year, anyone could be a winner.
VICKIE TROMBLEY
AuSable Forks
TO THE EDITOR: Finally someone is sticking up for the North Country and fighting back against King Cuomo and his bullies.
Although this is long overdue, it is time for all of us to urge our New York State representatives to follow in Congresswoman Stefanik’s footsteps and stand up and demand equal rights and justice for the North Country. For too long the North Country has been pushed around and forgotten, and I believe I speak for most of us when I say we have had it.
We have lost our favorite small businesses in our local towns, our jobs in prisons, and now, our seniors in nursing homes. And who’s to blame?
With Cuomo’s ever expanding powers and a fully-controlled Democrat government, New York has turned into a haven for unchecked power. It’s time for those who call themselves Republicans to stand up and support Elise in her efforts. We have already seen Cuomo and his staff go after Elise and others who speak out, like Janice Dean, so we must do this together.
Representative Stefanik, we support you. Please continue to fight and ignore all these attacks of people who can’t see everything you’ve done for our district.
JOSEPH STRANG
Lake George
TO THE EDITOR: Dan Stec was recently elected as our New York state senator. One of his first actions was to oppose election reforms.
That appears to align with the national Republican voter suppression strategy. I wanted to know why Mr. Stec voted no on the following bills so I contacted his office weeks ago for a rationale; he didn't respond.
S 1027 - Amend election law to expedite review and canvassing of absentee ballots.
S 1028 - Provide a secure website through which all New Yorkers can clearly and transparently track their own absentee ballot at every step of the process.
S 253 - To safeguard the constitutional right of absentee voters to have their votes counted when there are stray marks or writing on an absentee ballot as long as the express intent of the voter is unambiguous.
S 360 – No-excuse request for absentee ballots. Allows for any voter to request to vote by mail without declaring any reason for doing so.
S 492 - Authorizes the board of elections to establish absentee ballot drop boxes.
S 631 - Authorizes board of elections to receive absentee ballots earlier than 30 days before an election.
S 632 - Establishes an electronic application to request an absentee ballot.
Fortunately, the GOP can’t block popular legislation in New York anymore and all these bills passed the Senate. But why did Mr. Stec oppose them?
FRANK PAGANO
Jay
TO THE EDITOR: We would like to commend Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for her efforts to ensure a complete and accurate counting of electoral votes.
Despite the chaos and violence taking place on Jan. 6, which Ms. Stefanik rightfully denounced, she insisted that a Constitutionally fair and accurate counting of electoral votes take place.
It would’ve been easier for her to shirk her responsibilities as a member of Congress, but she insisted that the mandated democratic process be properly executed. We should all be thankful for Ms. Stefanik’s due diligence on this very important matter.
Because of her, we can all be confident of the election results.
DAVID BUCHYN
Upstate Conservative Coalition
Communications Director
Wilton
