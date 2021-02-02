TO THE EDITOR: I want to thank Bill Chase, town supervisor, for lighting up our town, Lyon Mountain, this Christmas.
He started at our museum, like he does every year, but he didn't stop there.
He also decorated the front and side of the rectory, the trees on the left driving to St. Bernard's Church, across from the church, the Methodist Church, the post office, the side of the prison, lights across from the prison and the playground.
Our town was very beautiful this year. I would also like to thank Larry Chase for putting up the Nativity in front of the rectory and delivering wreaths throughout town.
Frenchy Siskavich also donated so many beautiful decorations in church.
Hope next year is even brighter. Goodbye, 2020, hello, 2021.
LINDA KOWALOWSKI
Lyon Mountain
TO THE EDITOR: It is time for the liberals in the North Country to get a life. Their messiah (President Biden) has been duly enthroned, Trump impeached and, Tedra lost by almost 20 points.
For the last two years we have been bombarded with articles in the Press-Republican that are nothing more than liberal editorials posing as news, editorials that lean so left my newspaper slips off the desk and whining letters concerning Congresswoman Stefanik’s actions/nonactions. She has been continuously excoriated for following her party’s lead, as if Tedra would have done otherwise if elected.
An average day saw 2-3 of these letters. These have been nothing more than ad hominem attacks using the pet peeve of the week. It is interesting that they are all written in college level prose. These letters also included cherry-picked research.
During the election and recently, these letters became mean-spirited and were all written with the aim of electing Tedra Cobb. Well, Tedra lost, so the letters did no good.
The Republican in Press Republican doesn’t connote conservative. It really doesn’t represent the conservative readers in the North Country.
So, the election is over, Biden won, Trump lost, Tedra lost, Elise won, and the letters didn’t work. So please stop the whining letters, left leaning editorials and articles, and let Congresswoman Stefanik get back to doing what she does best: representing the whole 21st Congressional District.
Please, please, go back to high-school civics class, get a life, and give it a rest.
GEORGE WILSON KING
Westport
TO THE EDITOR: One of our nation's top medical leaders, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said "education officials should keep kids in school."
It has been almost one year since our children have been in school full time. While children being in schools may pose a relatively low risk to spreading COVID-19, we must also consider the fact that schools require adults to educate and administer on a day-to-day basis who are of a wide range of ages. This range in ages means that some of our teachers and staff are at a greater risk of contracting COVID-19 which could be deadly.
We have a wide array of precautions that we are taking throughout the country to reduce the spread of this virus. We have a more than adequate supply of PPE, to protect our students and the faculty and staff of our schools. This pandemic has taking a toll on all of us. I respect and fully appreciate the school districts for doing all that they can to keep us safe. I think it is important that we do our part to keep one another safe but we must also consider the unintended consequences of our decisions.
The unintended consequence that most concerns me is the damage being done at home to some of our students. As we all know often what we see on the surface is not the reality. Some of our students do not have the best situations at home. I think we need to also consider the fact that to some of our students, school is one of the safest places they can be on a daily basis.
So while we aim to protect one another maybe keeping kids out of school is doing more harm than good.
CHRISTOPHER GILLEN
Peru
TO THE EDITOR: I am grateful because Elise Stefanik stood up for my United States Constitutional rights when so many others failed to do so. In taking this unpopular position, she represented me in my protest against various judges and bureaucrats in a few of the 50 United States.
In spite of claims in the letter campaign, Elise did not vote to support an insurrection against our government. She cast a vote against seating one group of electors.
I trust Elise can stand strong in continued support of the Constitution. I encourage others to support her in the upcoming battles against the Bill of Rights; against those who seek a totalitarian government by their continuing efforts to destroy our rights by undermining, in particular, the First, Second and Fifth Amendments.
BILLY VINZANT
Ticonderoga
