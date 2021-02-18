TO THE EDITOR: Kudos to President Biden for calling out the white supremacy movement fertilized by right-wing outlets and their hosts.
I'll comfortably call out the Rush Limbaughs/Alex Jones of the world spewing their hate to their audience ,who no doubt, mirror their ideals. What other reason would they have to listen to their crap.
Their platform is basic: unless you marginalize non-white citizens, you don't belong to their society. They are, undeniably, as racist as one can be. If you doubt me try listening to their garbage.
Trump gives Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom, what does that say about the GOP cabal? Without any question every racist is a Trump supporter, and a majority of Trumpers are racist, not all, but a large percentage. Fox is just a video version of Limbaugh; neither generates news, just hate, racist hate. What does it say about their advertisers who haven't left them, yet ? Outlets like this exist as rent free confessionals for right-wing nut jobs (RWNJ). They don't even refer to themselves as part of the media, always attacking said media.
These opinion outlets need to be exposed as being more then complicit in the Capitol riots, just as responsible as Trump, Hawley, Cruz, Stefanik, Carlson, Hannity and everyone who pushed this seditious riot.
As Biden says, don't call it a protest. It was a seditious attack against the USA. The Republican Party refers to itself as the GOP, the party of law and order. Look at them clutching their pearls calling for unity. Two-faced low lifes all. Investigate fully and arrest to the fullest extent allowed .
We in the USA should look no farther then to the Soviet Union of today to get inspired to squash this terrorist movement. Their pro-democratic protests are showing the world the power of the people's voice.
Good will prevail over evil.
BOB MEIR
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: In 1954, a Republican retired general, President Eisenhower, proclaimed, in conjunction with the American Bar Association, May 1 of each year as Law Day, declaring that we are a nation of laws, not military might.
May 1 was set a direct response to the Russian celebration occurring every May 1 where Russia would display their military might with parades of soldiers, tanks and other weapons. Former President Trump wanted to replace Law Day with a Russian-type parade but failed.
Former President Trump betrayed our country and its laws when he and the Trump Republican Congressional representatives and other public officials, including our own Elise Stefanik , immediately after the election helped him incite the radical elements of their political party by insisting loudly, boldly and continuously that the election was stolen.
This big lie was in defiance of the 60 judicial decisions stating otherwise, which established the law in our country. That law was required to be followed by our representatives and any attempt to overturn this election must have criminal repercussions, not only against the rioters, but just as importantly against our elected officials who were openly conspiring to overturn the election, and raising a lot of money in their efforts.
The fact that many of the Trump Republican elected officials totally ignored the law established by 60 courts and intentionally incited their radical base, is and of itself, proof that they violated the sedition laws, election laws, and their basic oath of office to support our laws, and are totally unworthy of representing the people. Laws are made to be enforced and I trust our law enforcement agencies to do so.
On Jan. 6, law enforcement officers sacrificed their lives in order to save the lives of our legal representatives, after which Trump publicly stated that the insurrectionists should go home, and that “we love you. You are very special.”
America does not need that kind of love and hopefully he never gets a chance to love Americans again. Let’s hope the good Republicans show up for the impeachment, so they have the first chance to disown his leadership within their party.
BILL RUSSELL
Keeseville
TO THE EDITOR: This past summer we witnessed protests and riots that happened in many of our cities, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago and Dallas, just to name a few.
The dollar figure on the amount is still coming in, about $2 billion at last count. Also the job loss. During this period of lawlessness, President Trump offered to provide the military to help quell the violence and destruction.
A cry came up from the Democrats and the mainstream media, "troops on American soil? How could someone suggest such an audacity?"
Flash forward to Jan. 20, 25,000 National Guard troops deployed to our nation's capitol.
There is only one word that can describe this, and it starts with a capital H.
While we are speaking of the military, something about Ms. Cobb's ambitious campaign for the 21st District truly bothered me.
She chose to use a video of American military personnel (in a humvee nearly getting hit by an explosive). She did this because Congresswoman Stefanik did not come out and condemn a claim that the Russians had placed a bounty on our troops in Afghanistan.
This is just another unproven claim against (former) President Trump and his supporters. Now here's some info Ms. Cobb and whoever came up with that idea: The written or spoken word does not stop rockets, mortars or bullets. Only armor, concrete or sandbags for.
I know, Ms. Cobb, I have been on the receiving end of all three. This tactic scored no points in a district with strong ties to our military.
BOB MELHORN
Peru
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.