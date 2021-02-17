TO THE EDITOR: Thank you to the public health partners in our community who have been working together to control and mitigate the most recent surge of COVD cases.
These local experts review the emerging science regarding COVID disease, treatment and now vaccination. They pool their knowledge from their perspective and area of expertise then develop a coordinated plan of attack for our local communities. The surge of cases over the last few months taxed their systems and staff but they stayed strong. Now, they must begin vaccination and still maintain the rest of the services.
The vaccination clinic on the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base operates efficiently with maximum professionalism. Thank you to the people behind the scenes that made this happen, the Clinton County government officials, Emergency Management, New York State and Clinton County Health departments, the National Guard, law enforcement and the local professionals staffing it. We are very lucky to have this service in our local community.
Thank you to the pharmacies, hospital and local health departments who through their combined efforts are vaccinating targeted high-risk populations. The vaccine supply is the only thing holding them back.
Please cooperate with and thank these professionals when and if you interface with them. We need to keep doing the basics, wash our hands, wear a mask, and maintain social distancing even after receiving vaccinations. It will take a while before we can discontinue these practices. We’ve come too far to go backwards. The holidays taught us that getting together even with only our family has serious consequences if these precautions aren’t practiced.
Thank you again to our local public health partners; I feel very lucky living in a community where everyone works together.
PAULA CALKINS LACOMBE
Retired Clinton County Public Health Director
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I have sent a letter to New York State Public High School Athletic Association in Latham requesting a one time only amendment that would allow athletes in grades nine through 12 be granted one more year of eligibility, pertaining to the 2020-2021 season to those students who missed a season.
This would make these students eligible for one more year after their senior year to play in a sport that that was shortened or canceled.
There would have to be stipulations. For instance, a student would have to be no older than 18 years of age on the first day of school in their post graduate year to qualify for those sports.
Eligibility would be accomplished by the combination of one or more of the following:
1. Offering post graduate courses.
2. Offering courses that the student could take over again to improve their chances of getting into college.
3. Offering on-line or attending in person college courses which would give them credit to a college degree. This is already being offered by many high schools.
This should be offered to all students whether it is for sports or not. There should be a classroom teacher to verify that the students are indeed taking the classes and meeting school rules for eligibility and provide help.
We don't have to be reminded that these students and parents have put a lot of time and money into their respective sports. For some, their senior year would have been their only chance to get playing time.
An abbreviated schedule is not the answer; it will rob the players, parents and fans of that one full season. Fans have been and will be restricted in viewing the games. I urge people to write or call New York State Public High School Athletic Association.
JACK BILOW
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Yesterday (Feb. 1) the military took control of the democratically-elected government of Myanmar.
It has happened before in that nation and periodically coup d’etats occur in meta-stable countries around the world. We tend to think of Central America and Africa as being particularly susceptible. Yet it now appears that the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol was in part an attempted coup. Members of that mob had the intention of taking lawmakers hostage and causing harm. This was done in the name of a dishonorable, corrupt president who encouraged the attempted coup.
As I witnessed that event, I hoped that most of the Republicans in Congress would finally wake up to the danger that Trump represents and join the Democrats in casting light on the big lie of a stolen election. But that didn’t happen. Only a minority stepped forward to certify the validity of the election.
Our Elise Stefanik was not one of those. She refused to acknowledge that Trump’s claim of a rigged election was a lie and she continues to be a part of the Trump cult.
Elise claims to be a Constitutionalist, but she is not. A Constitutionalist would recognize the real threat to our constitutional form of government by Trump and his demagogic, autocratic rants. No, Elise is not a Constitutionalist; she is an embarrassment, and a dangerous one at that.
I appreciate the calls for her to resign, but the chances of that happening are slim to none. What is needed is a strong candidate to run against her in the next election. I still believe that the majority of people in the 21st District are reasonable and yearning for a return to normal. A candidate who speaks to that group, neither pandering to the left or right, could unseat Elise.
I know she doesn’t represent me and I suspect many others in this district feel the same.
BILL BRADLEY
Plattsburgh
