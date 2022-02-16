TO THE EDITOR: Representative Stefanik is at it again. Now she is helping change the definition of words to bolster her cause.
The dictionary defines the word discourse as, “written or spoken communication or debate.” Regardless of it being political, social, educational, or religious, nowhere should discourse be legitimized that includes heinous intentional criminal acts.
Hearty debate should be encouraged, as should peaceful public demonstration. Even though I do not personally agree with Representative Stefanik’s stance on a multitude of issues, I do not have the right to break into her offices, injure her staff and threaten death because of those differences. That is criminal.
Ironically, a truly legitimate form of political discourse should be the right to vote freely and easily, but that is evidently not in her wheelhouse. It is a shame that for all intents and purposes that Representative Stefanik’s posture on legitimate political discourse is to discard the votes of 81,283,098 Americans and turn democracy on its head.
Who is the radical now?
CHUCK DAMP
Ray Brook
TO THE EDITOR: We need clarity on masks in schools.
Not only did Governor Hochul issue an authoritarian statewide mandate, she created statewide confusion that hurt our schools and our kids.
After the (Nassau County) State Supreme Court struck down her mandate, and ordered that it is unconstitutional and unenforcible (because the state of emergency expired), New York’s Department of Education and Health Department signaled that schools must still comply with the mandate. This created chaos across New York, including in Mexico, where (unvaccinated) students were denied entry into school for listening to the court order and not wearing masks.
Our superintendents, our teachers, and our children deserve better. We need clarity, and we need to listen to actual science and not radical politicians. It is time to put the children first. Through all the mass confusion and disinformation regarding this issue, one scientific fact has never changed in regards to children and COVID-19. They have a (low risk of serious illness) and they are not super spreaders. They are our children, not some contagious disease. Unmask our children.
Congresswoman Stefanik is one of the only representatives standing up against Hochul. She took on Cuomo, and now at least someone is demanding better from our governor.
I encourage everyone to call their elected leaders in New York and ask that they contact Governor Hochul and get this squared away immediately for the sake of our kids. You still have a voice and that's the only way to make a change.
Call or email your reps and let them know your kids deserve to be free. If you don't speak for them, who will?
BOBBI JO FACTEAU
Tupper Lake
TO THE EDITOR: One day this week I got stuck on a snowy road leading into the Ausable Marsh Wildlife Management Area.
I called Rock's Garage, off of Route 422, and within 30 minutes they had me out and back at their location. I can’t tell you how decent and professional they were in how they handled my situation and the individual, Tim, who was the driver, got us out with a small Sno-Cat-like vehicle, was terrific and knew exactly what he was doing.
MARK BLOCH
Anchorage, Alaska
