TO THE EDITOR: Paging fans of prescient 1950s sci-fi cine-classics, two of them are coming soon to hotel conference rooms near you.
First, I'll mark the 70th anniversary of 1951's original “The Thing” with a screening at the Best Western Plus, 446 Route 3, next to 99 Restaurant, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. It was the first motion picture of its genre with ultra-realistic overlapping dialogue, lending a you-are-there feel to the proceedings. Moreover, a triumph in all departments, including a prophetic profile in divisiveness sprung from panic sown by an unprecedented threat to society, much like the wrath of covid. Thus, a must-see for any thinking person's cinephile, sci-fi buff or not.
My second selection came to me after observing the inherent surreality of Inauguration Day 2021 augmented by our new president’s unfortunate somnambulisms. Watch “Salute The Marines or Good Looking Marines - Biden’s Earpiece Fail” on YouTube and imagine Jill Biden's embarrassment over the hold-my-hand-I’m-lost image defining sleepy ol' Joe in that clip; the user comments nail it.
I immediately wondered how Nancy Reagan would’ve summed it up. No doubt words to the effect of: “Sadly, my husband was like this at the end of his presidency, but not at the beginning, not on the very first day!” It then struck me what the second featured attraction should be.
In 1953, when she was still Hollywood actress Nancy Davis, the future 40th First Lady starred in “Donovan’s Brain” as the wife of a scientist, Lew Ayres, taken over by an unearthly force, leaving her increasingly distressed that he’s no longer the man she married. It’s a fascinating, chilling document of art imitating life before the fact and, like “The Thing,” essential viewing on its own terms. See "Donovan's Brain" at the Fairfield Inn and Suites, 579 State Route 3, across from the former Uno’s restaurant, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27.
Both films will screen on reel-to-reel 16mm and are free, with donations welcome and free food as well. The usual COVID-19 restrictions apply. Please register your interest in attending either by emailing serious_61@yahoo.com or calling/texting 518-802-1220.
ANDY MACDOUGALL
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I was dismayed seeing Mike Lester’s political cartoon in the Jan. 30 Weekend Press-Republican.
It was another example of a short-sighted look at the future of this planet. Just like stagecoach drivers had to transition to driving a bus, makers of oil lamps and candles had to transition into the electric light field and the iceman learned the refrigeration business, so must those involved in the oil and gas industry transition into renewable energy.
This transition must take place, not just to try to stabilize the climate, but because the whole world is making the move, and if you want to be able to compete in these industries, you had better invest in research and development for our economic future. The United States used to be a leader in developing technologies, that is in part what built this country. Turning away from these technologies to prop up an industry that is on its way out is just plain short-sightedness.
It is true, fossil fuels will be a part of our life for some time to come, but they should no longer enjoy the federal subsidies they currently have as we transition.
So if you truly want to make America great again, and compete with the other industrial giants who are leading the way, we had best lend our support and subsidies to the renewable energy industry. Not just for the environment, but for the economy and the future of our children.
ANDREW SAJOR
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Recently I had to be rushed to CVPH because of a severe COPD attack.
I am writing this letter to praise the professional and courteous attitude of those front line personnel involved in my recovery. We are very fortunate to have these fine people serving us during these trying times.
Everyone involved from the ambulance crew right on up to the doctors and nurses were incredible and very professional. There is no doubt that the present pandemic will be defeated with dedicated men and women like this serving the medical needs of the community.
JOE GITTENS
Plattsburgh
