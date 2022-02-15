TO THE EDITOR: Now through March 9, Reality Check of New York wants teenagers to submit entries to the Smoke-Free Video Contest, and ages 13-18 can submit 60 second videos that include key facts about the harmful effects of smoking imagery in TV and movies.
Smoking in television and movies has long been a concern for impressionable youth. The entertainment industry uses this to intentionally and unintentionally promote and glamorize smoking and, more recently, vaping.
Studies show that the more youth see smoking on screen, the more likely they are to try smoking, a number of peer-reviewed studies compiled by the National Library of Medicine indicate that compared to teens with low exposure to smoking in movies, those with higher exposure are three times more likely to try smoking or become smokers. Additionally, research suggests that mandating an R rating for movies that show smoking would have an 18 percent decrease in the youth smoking rate.
Entries into Reality Check’s contest will be judged on quality, creativity and effectiveness and accuracy of message; winners will be announced March 27, with all entrants receiving a swag bag. The grand-prize submission will be featured on Reality Check’s website and social media platforms. For more information and to submit a video, visit realitycheckofny.com/smoke-free-movies-video-contest.
The Heart Network’s Health Systems for a Tobacco Free North Country, along with its partners across the region, encourages teens to take part in Reality Check’s contest. We are all committed to decreasing tobacco use in our communities. If you're a teen looking to get involved in Reality Check, contact a county Reality Check coordinator: Alice Elizabeth Ladue, Reality Check coordinator, Tobacco Free Clinton, Franklin and Essex, realitycheck@cvfamilycenter.org, or Travis Jordan, Reality Check coordinator, Advancing Tobacco Free Communities, St.Lawrence, Jefferson, and Lewis, tjordan@svpc.net.
JOEY BOSWELL
Health Systems for a Tobacco Free North Country Coordinator
Saranac Lake
TO THE EDITOR: The Republican National Committee recently declared that the events of Jan. 6 constituted "legitimate political discourse."
What more do people need for them to understand that the former GOP no longer exists? It is the party of Trump.
Whether one leans more conservative or liberal, aren’t most of us fed up with being wagged by the fringes? Elise has thrown her lot with Trump and the far right. She also has larger ambitions than being our Congressional representative.
So isn’t it time for the 21st District to move on from her and find someone who represents a majority moderate view, whether center-left or center-right? If we can’t do this then national healing and preserving our democracy will surely be in peril.
BILL BRADLEY
Plattsburgh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.