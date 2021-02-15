TO THE EDITOR: Elise Stefanik and Josh Hawley prove that just because you graduated from Harvard, it doesn't mean you have any sense.
NANCY SCHUBART
Clintonville
TO THE EDITOR: I currently live in a residential setting in Clinton County, as part of the Advocacy and Resource Center. This pandemic has really put a halt on myself and the other residents in the house, as far as going out to do things in the community.
So, hopefully, people will start to recognize how important this thing is. People need to stop going out just to do what they want to do, because it sends myself and other people, like me, right back to square one.
Just when we think we are making good strides and get excited to go out and do things to enjoy ourselves, they take it away from us and shut it down again. We have nothing to look forward to. All I manage to do is things in my room. I’m no longer able to meet up with friends or make plans. No one is even able to come visit.
Just when we think we would be able to do these things, they tell us we can’t do things like that for a while, again. No wonder we get frustrated and kind of upset, because we’ve been stuck in the house for almost a year. So, hopefully, seeing the North Country residents are getting their vaccines, probably this thing will subside after a while.
We will be able to have a normal life again outside of the house. We will be able to get together with friends and family, just to be able to visit for a while.
If it’s possible, I would like to be able to go back out into the community and have my life feel normal again.
For anyone reading this paper, if you are compelled, you could write a response to my letter so I can hear your thoughts.
MARK FOURNIER
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: The time leading up to and since the election on Nov. 3, 2020 has been tumultuous. The role of our elected representatives has taken on a relevance more important than most any time in American history.
Our next national election will be in November 2023. Even today, in early February 2021, we must be thinking about the person whom we want to represent us. We must consider the characteristics we want our congressional representative to have. It is crushing, embarrassing, disappointing that we have a representative who does not represent the values of her constituents.
I suspect that our representative never says, “what groups of people in NY-21 need my strong support, my voice in Congress? How can I help all of the dear, good people of NY-21?”
She has had the opportunity to be critical of the former president in a variety of areas. She has not done so. She is not in line with leaders of her own party, including Senator McConnell and Congresswoman Cheney.
She did not publicly condemn the criminal behavior of the vandals who desecrated the U.S. capitol. She did not support the results of the Electoral College and the people, Republican, Democrat, independent, who work for boards of election in every state in America.
She blamed Governor Cuomo on redistricting issues while the governor has nothing to do with state constitutional amendments. The people of NY-21 are people who prize integrity, character, giving and keeping one’s word. They don’t give a hoot about contrived photo opportunities.
The next election may seem as if it is far off on the calendar. Whatever we don’t condemn, we get more of. As a lifelong resident of NY-21, I want to speak clearly. Our current congressional representative, on the whole, does not stand in solidarity with me. She does not have the sense of the needs of our people in our district.
Even Harvard University and Stewart's Shops have concerns about her performance. I ask myself, “what group of people within NY-21 does she actually represent?”
Our representative would likely not know this, but the people of our district trust actions, not words. I find no action, other than a gratuitous photo opportunity, which fully supports the needs of our people.
It is likely too much to ask her to resign, although I believe that action is fitting. Let us remain engaged and promise ourselves to do better in November 2023. We deserve better than we have now, far better.
LAWRENCE CASEY
Canton
