TO THE EDITOR: Chutzpah. That was the first thing that popped into my mind when I saw Elise Stefanik’s recent press release congratulating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their “swearing in” as president and the peaceful transfer of power.
She then went on to praise former President Trump for his “strong record of achievement.”
Strong record of achievement? Peaceful transfer? Stefanik spent the last two months, along with Mr. Trump, lying to supporters about election fraud and claiming Joe Biden stole the presidency. This, and Trump’s “Go Fight Like Hell” speech resulted in the violent, terrorist insurrection that left the Capitol in shambles, five people dead and 50 officers injured. The crowd constructed a gallows, seeking to capture and kill Vice President Pence and members of Congress. It was only due to quick thinking Capitol Police that the rioters never found their prey.
Apparently, Mr. Trump watched it on TV for hours, delaying authorization for using the National Guard to quell the violence.
When Congress reconvened, the congresswoman insisted that the democratic election should be overturned. She voted to ignore the votes of 81 million Americans and hand Trump the election. Stefanik still hasn’t offered evidence to support her fraud claims, doesn't accept Biden's election victory and didn't support Trump's impeachment.
She’s in one of the most secure Republican districts in the country, which has emboldened her incessant spouting of falsehoods. This district has only elected one Democrat since the Civil War. She’s raised millions of dollars, primarily from outside the district. Because of that, Stefanik seems to feel she can act with impunity, including encouraging insurrection and advocating for destroying our democracy by subverting the Constitution and the will of the voters.
In two years we get another chance to remove her from office. We can’t forget her outrageous behavior.
ROD DRISCOLL
Peru
TO THE EDITOR: It is hard not to respond to statements in recent letters in support of our representative Elise Stefanik and her unequivocal support of our former president in his effort to cast doubt on the election results in some states.
Yes, she won with a comfortable margin of 58.8 percent, as compared to Tedra Cobb’s 41.1 percent. But it was not an almost 70 percent mandate, as some letter writers have claimed.
Joe Biden won three counties in her district: Clinton, Essex and Saratoga, with a 5 percent victory margin.
These numbers indicate that Stefanik’s district is far from being monolithically pro-Trump.
It was also implied in a letter that Stefanik will represent the interests of those who voted for her. This outlook disregards not only the 132,000 residents that voted for Tedra Cobb, but the even larger number that shunned party loyalties and went for Biden.
In this politically diverse district, our representative should be putting all her energies into issues that matter to all residents of the North Country: such as the pandemic, the depressed economy and the looming climate crisis.
It appears though that she has lately been distracted, taking a prominent role in invalidating election results, dismissing those who disagree with her as socialists, and choosing to ally with the hyper-partisan Trump loyalists in Congress.
A group of moderate representatives from both parties created a Problem Solvers Caucus to find ways to get results in this volatile partisan environment. Members of this caucus include upstate Republicans John Katko and Tom Reed. Like Elise Stefanik, they represent large districts with similarly diverse political portfolios.
Wouldn’t our Congresswoman better represent the interests of her diverse district if she could pull away from the obstructionist wing of her party and commit herself as a member of this group?
TONY THOMAN
Lewis
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.