TO THE EDITOR: To anyone who wants to know what is happening to our country this very moment.
We are in imminent danger of losing our democracy. There are forces at work right now to convince you that they know better than the government we have. They are telling everyone to work against our government and join their movement to overthrow our democratically-elected officials.
Just listen to Fox Radio, the far right political party and other social media groups that are spewing hate every day, trying to convince you that the government is working against you.
The fact is that these anti-government groups are setting you up for an authoritarian type of government where one man and his cronies will run the country. Ethno-nationalists and white supremacist movements in the United States and Europe include far right political parties and neo-Nazi movements. They believe that our nations should be composed of a single ethnicity and often espouse a Great Replacement theory, claiming that foreign migrants will eventually replace "dominant white populations" if action is not taken.
Around 406,000 Americans died in World War II to stop Adolph Hitler; they died to save democracy. Today, there is a very real danger of losing our democracy to these hate groups. It is up to you to stop these radicals and save our democracy.
Remember Jan. 6. Are you up to the task?
JOE DEMARCO
Jay
TO THE EDITOR: Over most of the last two years, I didn't get to see Jeffery Golden. Then, three weeks ago we enjoyed "West Side Story" together.
A few days later, we had a long chat on the phone, sharing our great interest in culture and general indignation at all things people do that one can be mad about. Towards the end of the last full week of January, I took my disc copy of the movie "Narnia" to the library, where Jeffery cleaned it very carefully for me and brought it to me as I was exiting. I explained I was running to the post office and would be returning soon.
He asked that if I would like to, he would wait to have his work break until I returned so that we could visit. While brewing tea, Jeff noticed my new tattoo on my arm of a portrait I had done and asked who it was. I said it was my Huckleberry friend, and he told me "Moon River" was his favorite song. Marvin Hamlisch liked to say that the lyric he would have most liked to have authored but didn't was the Johnny Mercer "my Huckleberry friend" line from Henry Mancini's "Moon River."
Just a few days after my discussion with Jeff, a friend told me that "Moon River" was among the most popular songs to be played at a memorial service. However, I will think of the excruciatingly beautiful piano theme from the 1983 film "Misunderstood" when I think of Jeff.
He passed away just a few days after our afternoon tea break.
JENNIFER ANNE BRYAN
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: When I read of President Emmanuel Macron's statement that he got assurances from Russian President Vladimir Putin that he would not be the aggressor in the Ukraine, I recalled how British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, got similar assurances from Adolf Hitler just prior to the commencement of the start of the Second World War.
I believe when one looks at the Russian president’s track record on truth, we should prepare for a similar outcome.
ANDREW SAJOR
Plattsburgh
