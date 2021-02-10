TO THE EDITOR: Biden, along with media, high-tech companies and left-wing/socialist allies could make America unrecognizable to us.
In two weeks, half the country is having its fundamental rights to free speech threatened and silenced.
Anyone classified as a right-wing extremist is being silenced by Twitter or canceled. This is an inaccurate and unfair categorization.
So much for unity Dems claimed to stand for during campaign. This type of suppression of opinions and thoughts of those who don't agree with you should frighten all of us. This is what socialist and communist countries do to their citizens. America was built on debate and understanding of different ideas, not silencing and branding others as extremists.
Now they plan on vetting American soldiers by weeding out any who may have supported Trump (white supremists). This is both dangerous and insulting to our soldiers. Biden's executive orders will hurt all Americans. Eight thousand Guatemalan illegals, and many more COVID cases, were headed to our southern border, as they knew Biden's policy on an open border.
Discontinuation of the Keystone pipeline project will cost Americans thousands of (temporary) jobs and increase energy costs, despite it being safer for environment than rail.
Rejoining WHO, accused of covering for China when it allowed this global pandemic to spread, is nonsense. Biden and company are more interested in undoing all the good things Trump did, and there are many, rather than doing what's best for average Americans. God help us. God Bless America.
JOE VENTRE
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: As much as I enjoy reading Alan Chartock’s column, I have to call him out on the one that appeared on Jan. 19 in the Press-Republican, “We have a very divided nation.”
I very much agree with his general condemnation of the insurrection or rebellion or putsch or whatever you wish to call it that occurred at our Nation’s Capitol. The rioters should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
However, I must disagree with his language labelling the rioters as “jerks” and “bullies.''
Trying to shame the opposition only brings out the worst in us. If we want change to occur, it has to be done in a humane way that respects the other side. It’s called civility.
If I may be permitted to oversimplify the two sides of the divide, they are the Elites and the Common Folk.
There is no doubt the Elites mostly disrespect the Common Folk.
Similarly, there is no doubt the Common Folk ridicule and disrespect the Elites; to them the Elites always want to boss them around, to put limits on their liberty. Since the government is drawn primarily from the pool of Elites, they do not trust the government.
When my family lived in Illinois, on the drive from the countryside into Champaign-Urbana, I liked to listen to a particular country radio station and between songs the D.J. would do a station identification that always included the phrase, “the only culture I got is agriculture.”
When the Elites, who tend to value the good of the community over individual freedom, are in power the Common Folk are, at best, unhappy.
Disrespect causes hurt, whereas respect leads to more sympathetic listening and open mindedness; it offers the prospect of having a real conversation where each side can actually learn from the other.
STU DENENBERG
Beekmantown
TO THE EDITOR: Elise Stefanik is spending time and resources promoting lies and political rhetoric. Time that should be spent on serving her constituents in New York's 21st District.
How do I know that? I follow her account on Twitter and it is one endless stream of lies and political vitriol.
It is especially sad because right now the Senate majority leader is our own Senator Schumer and the majority of New York state representatives are members of the Democratic Party. Past representatives from our district were successful because they were able to work together with the state's other elected representatives to improve our daily lives.
Stefanik was effective when the president, Senate and House were controlled by the Republican Party. Now that the control is more evenly divided, though a bit Democratic leaning, she needs to set aside partisan spin and work with other elected officials at all levels in New York state.
If she can't do that, then we voters need to replace her with someone who will.
MARTHA WEAVER
Malone
TO THE EDITOR: Elise Stefanik and the Big Lie: I find Elise Stefanik’s response to her removal from the Advisory Board of Harvard’s Kennedy School completely disingenuous. She casts herself as a honorable champion of conservative thinking against the “intolerant liberal views” of the Ivory Tower.
That pig does not fly. Elise threw her lot with President Trump, whose modus operandi were and are lies and consipracy theories.
When Trump forecast in September that he would carry out a coup d’état by disallowing millions of votes, Elise was silent. Later, when Trump tried to carry out his coup by repeating over and over his bigest lie, that the November election was fraudulent and that he had won by a landslide, did Elise respond with the truth? No. Did she take note of the fact that 60 plus legal challenges to the results of the election failed? No. Or, that even Attorney General Barr attested to the integrity of the election? No.
In the aftermath of the attack on the Capitol by those who believed Trump’s lies, Elise relied on the success of Trump’s biggest lie, a speciality of infamous tyrants, in conning millions to contest the electoral college votes of four states and the millions of voters they represented.
The action of Harvard’s Kennedy School was based on Elise’s support of the biggest of Trump's lies, used in an anti-democratic attempt to overturn the results of a free and fair election. Is this a conservative view?
MONIQUE WESTON CLAGUE
Keene
