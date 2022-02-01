TO THE EDITOR: Great things continue to happen at Dewey Mountain Recreation Center.
A multiple year planning and building process is finally complete. The entire lower mountain trails are now lit with LED flood lights, strung on new lines and poles, an incredible improvement from the old lines, which were strung from tree to tree with incandescent light bulbs.
The new lights are energy efficient, more reliable, easier to maintain and shed a more consistent beam across the snow for all the recreational and racing skiers that use the trails at night.
A huge thank you goes out to the many people who made this project happen. First and foremost, the Town of Harrietstown, including former Town Supervisor Mike Kilroy and the entire board, the many donors to Dewey Mountain Friends’ annual appeal, Rick Stephenson and North Country Electric, Joe Garso and North Woods Engineering, Christian Wissler and his BOCES Forest Resource Management students, Jason Smith, Dewey Mountain manager and owner of Adirondack Lakes and Trails Outfitters, and the Saranac Lake Rotary Foundation.
Dewey Mountain is a four-season recreational center located in the town of Harrietstown and the village of Saranac Lake. It is known for its ski and snowshoe trails in the winter and its mountain biking and walking trails, as well as its newly completed 18 holes of disc golf in the non-snowy seasons. For more information, including hours, activities and events please visit deweymountain.com.
We are so grateful for the support of the Dewey community and can’t wait to share the trails with you.
SCOTT STODDARD
Chair, Dewey Mountain Friends
Saranac Lake
TO THE EDITOR: Our country is like a car that (number) 45 drove into the water.
It's sinking, but Biden is trying to pull it out while the Republicans are constantly pushing the car back into the water.
Headline: "North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is arguing that mask mandates are driven by politics and not science, and should be eliminated."
Exactly. Elise must be eliminated, i.e., voted out. I'm glad you agree.
NANCY SCHUBART
Clintonville
TO THE EDITOR: It is with extreme disappointment that I write this letter after reading that United Airlines, serviced by SkyWest will be leaving the Plattsburgh market.
I grew up here and still consider this home. My 92-year-old mother still resides in Chazy. Having reasonable travel to the North Country has become a godsend. I felt the days of traveling to Burlington by ferry or rental car from Albany were over.
The county and the state have spent a great deal of money to provide our area with this beautiful airport, please don't let this fall to yet another article/structure that once was. We need the Clinton County Airport.
DEBBIE TROMBLY SMITH
Virginia Beach, Va.
