TO THE EDITOR: Both sides have blame for what happened on Jan. 6, 2021. One side has for the last four years chanted no one is above the law, and accepts that no widespread election fraud has been found to significantly overturn the election results.
The other side wants no election fraud. It is like being a little bit pregnant. You either are or are not. There is either some fraud or no fraud.
Unity can only come with listening and understanding what is being said. Words do matter. Sen. Charles Schumer calling (rioters), citizens of this country, enemies of the people during his New York City news conference shown live by C-SPAN on Tuesday, Jan. 12 around 5 p.m. is not how you bring about unity in our wonderful country.
JULIE McALLISTER
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment states that no person shall be a senator or representative or hold any other state or federal office if, after having taken an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States, they have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
This provision is a disqualification to prevent an official from gaming a position they hold under the Constitution to subvert it. It does not require impeachment or a two thirds vote of the Senate. In fact, it takes a two thirds vote of both Houses to remove the disqualification.
Congress could remove Ms. Stefanik from Congress immediately and disqualify her from ever holding office again by majority vote of both Houses.
Ignoring all else, she gave “aid and comfort to” the enemies of the Constitution when, without legal or factual basis, she publicly questioned and announced she would seek to overturn at the presidential level the results of the very constitutional electoral process under which she herself was re-elected, and continued to take these positions even after the insurrectionist mob besieged our Capitol in an attempt to prevent our Constitutional processes from functioning. Many proudly waived the traitorous flag of the Confederacy, against whose adherents the Fourteenth Amendment was originally directed.
Aside from presidential impeachment, Representative Stefanik’s growing number of dissatisfied constituents should encourage Congress to investigate her knowledge and actions and act to disqualify her.
Her tepid, general, after the fact statement of distaste for violence does not excuse espousing positions that led to it and sought to undermine Constitutional processes. She has still not disavowed these positions.
Hopefully, if the rest of us are vigilant, we will still be able to save America from the dangers she has created.
JAMES KOBAK JR.
Keene Valley
TO THE EDITOR: I hate to tell people, "I told you so," when it comes to Elise Stefanik, but ...
During last year's campaign season, people viewing my lawn sign promoting Democrat Tedra Cobb, at least until it was stolen, asked me why I'd support anyone but the GOP incumbent here in Republican land. I also wrote of my support for Cobb in letters to the editor of this and other North Country newspapers.
But my discussions and letters took a more pragmatic approach. I'm not enrolled in a political party.
Stefanik was and remains in the House minority, so she's a useless representative for our 21st Congressional District. It's a sad and nauseating fact that greedy and egotistical politicians at all levels fight to control the majority so they can ignore those pesky minority members when making decisions.
Majority legislators on state and federal levels control everything from taking the nicest offices, to distributing so-called pork, to forbidding minority-sponsored legislation from being debated. Next time a minority member crows about introducing legislation, be aware their paperwork goes in the so-called circular file.
It's how the political game is played by “professionals.”
So a disgraced, irrational and useless Stefanik returns to Washington where, hopefully, she'll be expelled from Congress for her unforgivable opposition to democracy.
Maybe Tedra Cobb, who would have fought for quality-of-life issues, improved healthcare and support for farmers and the military as a majority member rather than wasting time belittling the Constitution, and her supporters could organize a recall election.
Stefanik's futile attempts to represent this district will be eliminated entirely by vengeful House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, another terrible politician, and majority Democrats who will do everything possible to destroy Stefanik and her GOP colleagues who carry the vulgar stink of possible sedition.
Welcome to the real world.
DOMINIC TOM
Moreau
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.