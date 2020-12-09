TO THE EDITOR: I am writing in support of the Malone Revitalization Foundation’s grant application and future projects seeking to improve the Malone community.
I am a lifelong resident of Malone, and I love my community. Malone has a rich history which deserves to be persevered and highlighted. Called by many “The Star of the North,” Malone thrived in its early years as a small-town hub that had easy access to so many popular destinations. Perfectly situated between Plattsburgh, Burlington, Montreal, Lake Placid, and at the foothills of the Great Adirondack Mountains, Malone enjoyed many visits from famous statesmen. It also became home of one, the 19th vice president of the United States, William Almon Wheeler.
Unfortunately, recent history has not been kind to Malone. Historical landmarks being abandoned, tough budgetary decisions and more have created a dulling of our star. We stand at an important time right now where, if funding became available, our history could be restored and highlighted, which would help to enrich the local community through tourism, as well as local notoriety.
Although a love of my hometown is the primary driver for this letter, I also have a personal stake in seeing my local community improved. As a business owner and content creator, the improvement of our local historical areas will greatly increase the aesthetics of the videos and images that I produce. This in turn will make it easier to highlight the local ambiance and create media that is more engaging, thus increasing the possibility of bringing tourists to our area.
Malone is a community worth investing in. We have locals passionate about our history and renewing our local pride. The Malone Revitalization Foundation’s plans will greatly improve the lives of locals living here, as well as be great boon for our growing tourism industry.
MERRILL McKEE
Malone
TO THE EDITOR: In the Dec. 4 edition of the Press Republican, Elise Stefanik stated that she has evidence of voting and vote processing fraud that could affect the presidential election results.
We’d love to see this “evidence,” but there is none. This is simply more nonsense from our congresswoman. Additionally, there’s no doubt about the election, it’s over and it wasn’t close.
The New York Times contacted every state regarding widespread voting fraud. Not one had any evidence to support that charge. The president’s lawyers have lost nearly every election-related court case, primarily because they haven’t presented any evidence whatsoever to support Trump’s claims. In fact his lawyers speak of fraud only outside of court. In court, they don’t even mention the subject, since they would face penalties for lying to the judges.
Many of the election officials Trump and Stefanik criticize are Republicans. Many of the judges rejecting the president’s claims were appointed by him. His own attorney general rejects the claims of fraud.
Stefanik cited the NY-22 election as an example of fraud, though it’s clear that the problems there are bureaucratic, not fraudulent.
Members of the administration have appealed to election officials and electors to reject the democratic process, ignore the popular vote in their states and support the President’s reelection. Stefanik’s fine with that.
This is more diversion from her sorry record in Congress. She voted against the Heroes Act, which would have provided desperately needed financial assistance to state and local governments, school districts, small businesses, first responders, financially strapped local hospitals and the unemployed.
In the past she voted to remove healthcare coverage for 63,000 people in this district and supported limiting Medicare benefits.
Stefanik needs to stop spreading falsehoods and get to work for the North Country.
ROD DRISCOLL
Peru
