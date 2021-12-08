TO THE EDITOR: I applaud the City of Plattsburgh for the recent new requirement that we package our yard waste in compostable containers.
I do, however, confess I was annoyed, having recently purchased a multi-year supply of large plastic bags. But still, the city made the wise and right decision. Tossing the paper or degradable bags onto the truck saves city employees quite a lot of time: I have watched the men shaking my bag of leaves, twigs and brush into the back of the dump truck, and it takes time; it’s very inefficient.
And think of all those big plastic bags: have you heard about how the is plastic polluting our oceans? Those big bags can become small particles, but they never go away.
So, the city has vowed to not pick up yard trash that is not properly bagged in compostable bags: Bravo.
But why not enforce the other rules the city annually sends us in the mail. We residents who have city waste collection have been given blue bins in which to place our recyclable items, but there are numerous residents who don’t bother to recycle; the blue bin is never in their yard on trash pick up day, and as for the clear plastic bags we are told to pack our garbage in, who enforces that?
Black plastic, white plastic, maybe the city ought not to pick up that improperly bagged trash? If people recycled newspapers, cardboard, cans and plastic numbers 1 and 2, the material going into the landfill would be enormously diminished. Currently, the market for many of the recyclable items is good, minimizing any financial burden, if there is one, on the city.
It doesn’t take a lot of effort to separate the items that can be recycled, and it can diminish so much of the trash that is filling landfills. Make the effort, do your part to help.
And to our city leaders, perhaps those people who don’t care enough to make the effort to recycle, who are selfish and can’t be bothered, perhaps there should be some retribution. Don’t pick up their trash.
Maybe give a warning first, but follow-up with action. If everyone participated in recycling, we all, the next generations, and Mother Earth, would be the better for it.
ROBIN BROWN
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Greek Life has been the topic of negative news in the past. I would like to offer a note of praise for the group of fraternities and aororities that make up a SUNY Plattsburgh program called Project H.E.L.P.
This group has on multiple occasions stepped in urgently to help disabled and economically challenged folks to pack and move. The program operates by referral through other local helping agencies.
The fraternity Tau Kappa Epsilon has stepped in twice now with little notice and once just before finals week to help a woman whose planned help was suddenly quarantined, leaving her with a boxed-up home and a deadline. In spite of having already met their community service commitment hours , they stayed and saw her through to her new place.
On another occasion the sorority Delta Phi Epsilon helped to clean and pack up and move a brain-injured lady's things, going far above any volunteer requirements.
These fine young folks are well deserving of praise, and we should be glad they are among our community. Greek Life has an upside that should be noted publicly as well.
Thank you to these folks for all you do to help others. Your hard, selfless work is very appreciated.
ANDREA FELIX
Caseworker, St. Joseph’s Outreach Center
Plattsburgh
