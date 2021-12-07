TO THE EDITOR: Representative Stefanik called for defunding National Public Radio (NPR) after a former staff member of North Country Public Radion (NCPR) made an innocent error.
Stefanik displays her lack of knowledge of two of her district's notable institutions: NCPR and St. Lawrence University. Both are independent of NPR.
NCPR began as an experimental station in 1922 in the St. Lawrence University physics department. Known as WSLU campus station, in 1974 it became an affiliate of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, not NPR.
NCPR currently covers one-third of New York state including the entire 21st District, providing regional and national news, public affairs programs, and music. There are reasons Stefanik might want to deter constituents from listening to NPR and other media, like NCPR, that offer a full range of current and historical information as well as varied opinions across all spectrums: local, national and international. Broadening exposure to a range of media might lead individuals to discover information for themselves rather than accept party-line propaganda.
Ellen Rocco, former general manager of NCPR, in an interview concerning the future of public radio, said this: "Let's stand firmly on a belief in the American public and its ability to use fact-based news and information to make good choices about the world around us. Honesty and journalistic rigor are essential to the trust relationship we have with the public. That means we must maintain and always aspire to the highest standards, regardless of what is going on in the world around us."
In sum: Elise Stefanik does not know or respect the institutions in her district, She demeans institutions that maintain standards of community service and ethics, engaging in disinformation whenever she sees an opportunity.
In doing so she shows disrespect to her constituents. We deserve better.
PHYLLIS MAGNUS
Saranac Lake
TO THE EDITOR: Here in the North Country, our communities exist in vast, rural areas, where access to life’s basic necessities is limited. Healthy, nutritious food can be hard to come by for those who live in less populated towns and villages, and it often takes creative solutions to overcome these obstacles.
The Joint Council for Economic Opportunity's Mobile Market provides access to seasonal produce, baked goods and a salad bar; the market made its debut in 2018 in a partnership with JCEO and the Heart Network, with funding from the New York State Department of Health’s Creating Healthy Schools and Communities grant.
One bus started with 12 stops and has since expanded, adding more communities and offerings. The Mobile Market accepts Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits with the additional bonus of the Double Up Food Bucks Program (DUFB), which doubles the amount of produce SNAP recipients can purchase; customers can also use Office for the Aging farmers market vouchers.
New stops included Maple Leaf Housing in Brushton, Moira and North Bangor as well as the Malone and Chateaugay recreation parks. The buses now have 29 stops, and JCEO will continue to extend its growing season on each end with additional hydroponic greenhouses made possible with New York State Medicaid delivery system reform funding allocated by Adirondack Health Institute (AHI). Produce is also sourced from Bare Hill and Franklin Correctional facilities.
Customers can place salad orders throughout the winter months with deliveries limited to the Malone community five days per week. Orders can be called in to (518) 319-4028.
The pandemic has shown just how important it is to bring vital resources directly to the people who need them most. We are grateful to Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, Cornell Cooperative Extension’s SHINE program, CDPHP Insurance, the Mother Cabrini Foundation, AHI and New York State Department of Health’s Creating Healthy Schools and Communities program.
Special thanks to volunteers Aggie, Jim, Chris and Jan for their weekly support. We look forward to our fifth season next year and hope to continue to build on our success.
DICK LAVIGNE, JCEO
ANDREA GOFF, Heart Network
Saranac Lake
TO THE EDITOR: I write in regards to the recent help that has been offered to business owners and the residents of New York state.
Covid, as many know has hit us hard. With the promise of help surfacing, a light should be formed at the end of the tunnel, but is it? SBA has the promise of issuing grants for hurting businesses, but the Target Advance Grants have taken over five months to distribute funds, and some are still waiting. New York state has offered rental assistance, with many applications from three months ago still under review, and the statement that applications have already exceeded the federal funds. Is this really there?
The option for help is a great notion to many and appreciated, however as we await for federal and state governments to update processes, tenants, business, and landlords are losing everything. What can we do to correct this? How can we help? When will we begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel?
I reach to our government and our congressmen to assist us in this matter. We call the technical support number and get told they have no answers, there are no timelines. This is a problem for many at large. Let us become New York strong again and become the leader we were during covid.
JOSEPH BOWEN BREWER
Massena
