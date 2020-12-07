TO THE EDITOR: Since President Trump’s sweeping victory in 2016, the hate mail never stopped.
Since President-elect Biden’s sweeping victory the “let’s work together” motto rings across the land. If people are going to work together, the media as well as the winners and losers must believe it.
One newspaper wrote a viewpoint about our Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, asking her to denounce her president. Even though she continuously does well representing all the 21st Congressional District people, the media only reaches out for negative input with claims of reporting her news all the time. Well, isn’t reporting the local congressperson’s news your job?
Just recently a letter to the editor from a lady in Keene wrote of Representative Stefanik’s criticism of Governor Cuomo, while referring to President Trump as mister? Where is the respect? How do we to get along when you can’t accept our views, even in victory.
The governor of New York dictated terms, then did not follow them. The president of the United States has never downplayed the fact of his gatherings, and why didn’t anyone denounce the protesting or even recognize some turned into riots?
Veterans. Congresswoman Stefanik continuously fights for veterans, like Stuart Burnett of Tupper Lake, who fought in Vietnam. He, like many others, are caught up in budget bickering that stops the Keeping Our Promises Act from being passed. This would bring medical help to so many Agent Orange infected veterans that stopped in 2015.
Now President-elect Biden will eliminate the transgender military ban. I agree and believe in LGBTQ rights. But previously transgender change of those in the military overburdened the V.A. and military’s medical budget.
I only ask any promises made be kept, once Mr. Burnett and other veterans waiting get their due medical, before approving those yet to serve.
WIN BELANGER
Willsboro
TO THE EDITOR: If the American people want to see where the progressive, liberal Democrat Party wants to take this country, rent the movie "Demolition Man."
Mandates are unenforceable, sheeple.
Now notice how the movie ends. The American people are like dogs.
You can pull our tails for so long, but remember it's the other end that bites.
PETER MOORE
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: We wish to publicly thank the local companies that so generously donated their time, materials, and manpower to the recent remodeling of the Clyde Lewis Airpark near the entrance to the former Plattsburgh Air force Base.
Luck Bros spearheaded the business community contingent which donated the overall expertise, engineering, manpower, equipment, and materials. Other key companies were: Upstone Materials, asphalt, R. Deso Ready Mix of Champlain, concrete, and worksite preparation was performed by RMS and Pier Works. PARG is proud of the professionalism and dedication by these fine corporate entities.
The asphalt paving under the FB-111 was installed by Dave Waldron and his crew. The concrete work under the B-47E was installed by Derek Stevens and his crew. The teamwork exhibited and professionalism displayed by Luck Bros not only enhances the beauty of the park but allows for easier viewing and access for all.
The Plattsburgh Aircraft Restoration Group (PARG), a group of former Air Force members, started over three years ago restoring the FB-111 which had become a very unsightly community display. It has now been restored to its former glory and is now worthy of historical significance attributed to this fine aircraft.
Now, we are about 60 percent complete with the B47E aspect of the project which involves removing, fabricating, and replacing numerous panels of this aircraft that has been on display for 54 years. The 20mm cannons installed on the B47E were made by one of the team members. We will renew our efforts to polishing and painting this aircraft in the spring.
Please visit our site on Facebook, Plattsburgh Aircraft Restoration Group, to follow our work, donate or volunteer.
Bring the family to the newly improved community airpark year-round or the Plattsburgh Air Force Base museum, which reopens May 2021.
JOSEPH McNICHOLS
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I have never written to an editor before, but after your allowance of the column by Gene Lyons from the Arkansas Times, I could no longer remain silent.
One doesn't have to read any further than the title, "For Trump Cultist, COVID is the new Kool Aid," to know the opinion of your paper. How can you allow this slander of anyone who supported President Trump?
My vote was based on the issues that were important to me and those that President Trump ran on.
I am a constitution-believing conservative and this paper has called those like me deplorable and now a cultist?
I will not be addressing this issue again because I will not be buying or supporting this newspaper any longer.
This is my God-given right, and this is still the United States of America where I am free to voice my opinion.
KEVIN FINLEY
Ellenburg Depot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.