TO THE EDITOR: One’s health is arguably the single most important topic we all share. That said, CVPH is the largest security blanket available to us in the North Country in the event we require medical attention that is beyond the scope of our own ability to get better.
Born and raised in Plattsburgh, I can honestly say I don’t know one single person that hasn’t experienced needing CVPH, in most cases, more than once in their life. Sadly, many of these stories include critical events that, given the opportunity, we’d more than likely prepay for a positive outcome if it were somehow guaranteed. Thankfully, we all have the ability to contribute now by donating any amount of money to any part of the hospital we choose; and we can sleep at night knowing those dollars are spent here/locally for our entire community.
I’m certainly not asking or telling anyone how to spend their hard earned income; I’m simply suggesting that any dollars donated to CVPH are dollars backing up the very institution charged with saving a loved one’s life that we all would do anything to achieve and never think about until it happens. I’m well aware all experiences are not positive and/or celebrated, however, we want to be sure we have the best hospital right here in our own back yard.
Please join me in supporting CVPH by contributing to the foundation at www.cvph.org/foundation/annual-gift.
There is certainly a lot going on all over the globe these days, so I’d like to take a moment to wish everyone great health and happiness as we roll into an unprecedented holiday season.
STEPHEN McFADDEN
Foundation of CVPH Board Member
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: From the earliest days of planning for the development and distribution of an efficacious COVID-19 vaccination, those working in our nation’s congregate care settings for seniors, including assisted living communities, were prioritized as first in line to be vaccinated, and rightfully so: the population they serve has been universally identified as among the most vulnerable.
In the first months of the pandemic, a common criticism was that there was not enough attention or resources given to long-term care settings, including assisted living, and there was outsized attention paid to hospitals. Whether it be PPE, staffing or financial assistance, the hospitals were always first in line. Perhaps, to some extent, that was appropriate, but not to the detriment of other vulnerable sectors. That should have been a valuable lesson learned as adult care facilities/assisted living residences continue to suffer from a lack of resources and a potentially high incidence of COVID among the frailest of our seniors.
That’s why we are baffled that now, weeks into the vaccination process, not one assisted living staff person or resident has received the vaccine. Yes, we understand that there is limited supply, and the decision has been made to vaccinate other populations first. But how is it that funeral directors, hospital discharge planners, firefighters and other frontline and congregate care setting staff have begun receiving the vaccine and assisted living workers serving very frail elderly residents have not?
More shocking are recent reports that hospitals are hoarding the vaccine for all their staff and rejecting pleas to offer it to other critical healthcare workers in the community.
This is unconscionable and illogical considering the vulnerable resident population served. Assisted living residents and staff deserve better. Vaccines should be made available to staff immediately and residents as soon thereafter as the supply grows.
Otherwise, the state unnecessarily risks a repeat of the large number of nursing home resident deaths that occurred in the beginning months of the pandemic.
LISA NEWCOMB
Executive Director, Empire State Association of Assisted Living
Albany
TO THE EDITOR: It is time for New Year’s predictions. The Beautiful Wall will become a tourist attraction, much like the Great Wall of China, though far shorter and much higher.
The government will have, at token prices, returned the area to the tribes whose sacred land had been desecrated, to ranchers whose stock was unable to reach the Rio Grande, to municipalities where the streets were bisected. Profitable concessions will flourish. There will be interpretive panels explaining the meaning of “coyotes,” the role of the Border Patrol, these are frequently vandalized, of death in the desert, and the separation of families, reminiscent of those at the site of the Berlin Wall.
After a night in the healthy desert air, a mother will say to her children in Spanish, “Look at it. The wall didn’t keep your great grandfather, Juan Cristiano, out.”
DON WILLS
Peru
