TO THE EDITOR: I turned 18 and enlisted in the Navy on May 22 ,1944 and was inducted on June 6, 1944. I cast my first national vote in November of 1944; I voted for Franklin Roosevelt.
I have voted in every election since.
After the war I spent time in a VA hospital in New York. I served with 16 million other Americans during the war; 406,600 of them died and never returned home,they gave their lives for our country. After the war was over we returned home to resume our lives.
I became involved in politics at that time; politicians, Republicans and Democrats, got along ,agreeing to disagree. They were friends, despite their differences; they went out to dinner together, discussed and worked out their differences they compromised and got things done. It was never us against them; they always found a solution, they were gentlemen. That was the way our government worked for the American people .
Fast forward to 2020, Donald Trump is president, Mitch McConnell controls the Senate; it has become a winner take all power grab; compromise does not exist in today's Republican controlled Senate, Americans be damned.
Seventy million people voted for Trump in 2020; they did not know what they were voting for, they listened to a pathological liar fool them into believing that he was superman; they did not consider that he was in fact despicable. The last four years has proven that he is despicable; his own self interest and money are the only things that matter to him.
One American is dying every 10 minutes because of COVID; where is Donald Trump: playing golf. Where is Mike Pence, head of the COVID program: skiing in Vail, Colorado.
JOE DEMARCO
Jay
TO THE EDITOR: Times of great strife can truly bring out the best in the human spirit.
I’ve never seen this demonstrated more clearly than by the recent toy drive I held for the benefit of The Christmas Bureau, a not-for-profit dedicated to ensuring all North Country families have gifts for their children. Despite the difficult circumstances of the public health crisis surrounding this year’s toy drive, it was one of our most successful yet.
I could not be more proud of our community. Although many are still suffering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, that didn’t stop our neighbors from coming together to ensure more children in the North Country received presents this Christmas. But this is who we are; the North Country continually comes together in times of crisis to help our family, friends, and neighbors.
Thank you to the hundreds of people who generously donated gifts out of the kindness of their hearts as well as Tammy Reome Sears and all the volunteers from The Christmas Bureau for distributing the presents. Working collectively is what helps our community thrive, and it’s what will help us get through the challenges ahead.
I wish you a happy and healthy New Year; your Assemblyman.
BILLY JONES
115th Assembly District
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I cannot help but shake my head at the repetitive attempts by your staff and certain readers to deny President Trump’s statements on this election.
Are we now to simply look the other way when over 1,000 sworn (hearsay) affidavits by witnesses are signed, video, partisan poll watchers discriminated against, and election laws altered prior to an election?
Good luck spinning that narrative during a Biden presidency.
The most laughable aspect of this media assault on the American people is that most of you ran with President Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election. This was propagated from the Steele Dossier, which was funded by the Clinton campaign. Why would we trust the opinions of people who have already proven themselves to lack all credibility? You all remind me of a horse with blinders on and the carrot being dangled in front of you is your collective hatred for this one man. President Trump’s criticism of the 2020 election is not an attack on democracy.
The state bureaucrats who altered election laws leading up to this election are the ones who are disenfranchising voters. Failure to acknowledge this truth is further evidence that our society lacks any and all journalistic integrity.
ERIC GEISEL
Putnam
