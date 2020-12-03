TO THE EDITOR: The holiday season may be full of fun and family gatherings. But for those experiencing or recovering from a gambling problem, it’s also a season full of temptations. It could be as simple as a card game around the kitchen table, a friendly bet on a college bowl game or getting scratch-off tickets as a stocking stuffer.
For most, those are just everyday events during the holidays. But for some, they’re the kind of temptations that can trigger the urge to gamble. But there are a few simple things that individuals with a gambling problem can do to prepare themselves for potential holiday triggers. They include:
Money: Put someone else in charge of your finances if you’re concerned about your urge to gamble. That way, you won’t have access to extra cash that could create temptation.
Talking: It may sound simple. But simple solutions tend to work. Just ask your family and friends not to gamble when playing games while you’re around them.
Gifts: Make sure your loved ones know not to give you holiday gifts in the form of cash, scratch-off tickets or other gambling games.
The holidays are a time for celebrating. Play it safe and separate yourself from the temptations that could trigger problem gambling.
How do you know if someone you care about has a problem? The simplest way to identify if your loved one struggles with problem gambling is to ask yourself this: Does gambling cause problems for my loved one or our family? If the answer is yes, then this person may be struggling with problem gambling.
Help is available. Contact the Northeast Problem Gambling Resource Center for local, barrier free help. You can reach us by calling 518-801-1491 or email us at NortheastPGRC@NYProblemGambling.org. We're here to help.
BRANDY RICHARDS
North Creek
TO THE EDITOR: In January 1965, TV children’s show host Soupy Sales was suspended for his scam/scheme to have children go into their parents wallets and pocket books and send the “green pieces of paper” to him. He was suspended for only two weeks, but was eventually removed from his prime-time TV show.
Today, President Donald Trump is offering a PAC scheme to raise millions of dollars to help him in his fight against the “fraudulent election” that he says robbed him from a second term as president.
The only difference I see in these disgusting schemes is that Soupy was reaching out to kids, generally under 15 years of age. Trump is reaching out to his adult base of support. I guess Kool-Aid consumed as a kid in 1965 is the same as what Trump supporters have been drinking in their continued support for him.
KEVIN MULLIGAN
Chazy
