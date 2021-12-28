TO THE EDITOR: The Dec. 16 Common Council vote to confirm the new city police chief should have been a routine procedural vote. Instead, it became a discussion of internal versus external candidates, with council members voting based upon last-minute emails and complaints from members of the public and the Police Department.
Meanwhile, (VSP) Captain Manley, by all accounts a good and capable applicant for the job, had to sit and wonder what was going on. Many people were confused. What did the vote mean? Did it mean that the other candidate got the job? What happens next?
Discussions of internal versus external candidates are good, but they should have taken place earlier in the process. Input from the department and the public is essential, but it should have been solicited and considered long before the vote. Once the selection committee got to the final few candidates, the council should have attended final interviews and been allowed a week or two to consider all of the information and discuss it in executive session, since it may have involved sensitive information about the candidates.
Instead, the mayor made the final pick and the council did not become actively involved until the last few days.
The process used this time will discourage future high-quality candidates from applying for city positions. Nobody should be treated like Captain Manley was treated. This search failed and now we have to start all over again.
STEVE KRIEG
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Almighty God as we live in this week of Advent we pause to appreciate the unspeakable and miraculous gift of your Son, Jesus the Christ.
May we have the humble heart of the shepherds, the curiosity of the Wise Men, and the generosity of the Innkeeper and the trust of Mary.
Protect our military and missionaries around the world. Guide our leaders in government, business, education, and medical fields. Make our hearts your home and give us your peace and love as our needed gifts, In the name of Christ, amen.
THE REV. DR. TOM AZAR
Dannamora
TO THE EDITOR: Saturday's paper (Dec. 18) had an article, "Father seeks legal action over city guard incident."
Michael Serrano says, "The family simply does not want this to happen to another child. An investigation has revealed that the perpetrator was a repeat offender, as something similar has happened in the past. Our expectations moving forward is that our public servants be prohibited in taking the law into their own hands."
The City Police are public servants. Also, another report from 2009 said Daniels’ daughter told police that they had gotten into a heated argument that led to Daniels grabbing her phone and throwing it on the ground before stepping on it.
He had every right to do that as her father. All the facts should be reported. I feel this could be resolved without a lawsuit. His action is going to cost all city taxpayers. We pay the bill to defend this legal action.
If he loses the suit, he should have to pay the legal costs for the city. Now that's fair.
GREGORY GOLDSMITH
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: The wind storm of Saturday, Dec. 11 was devastating to Forrence's Cold Storage.
We lost a sizeable portion of our facility's roof to 80 mph plus winds. Upon the realization of how bad it was, we immediately, on Sunday, contacted a Luck Brothers representative.
Before Sunday, Dec. 12 was over, Lake Champlain Roofing, Jeffords Steel and Luck Brothers were all at the storage, planning a fix before there was further winter damage to the fruit under the missing roof.
We cannot thank Ted Luck, Donald Phaneuf and Jesse Ringer enough, and all the other participants in the emergency project. This is a fine example of the kind of people that live and work in the North Country.
Thank you all again and again.
PETER FORRENCE
President, Forrence's Cold Storage
Peru
