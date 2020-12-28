TO THE EDITOR: As Adirondack Foundation and our partners continue to respond to the impacts of the pandemic, our work is guided by meaningful participation from business, faith, nonprofit, education, and civic leaders who understand that we all must join together to build a better tomorrow.
Since March, we have awarded $1.1 million through 175 grants specifically supporting COVID-19 response and relief efforts. This portion of our overall grantmaking is thanks to more than 500 donations from people deeply concerned about the social, emotional, health, and economic toll this pandemic is taking on our region.
Behind these numbers, in our grant recipients, partners and donors, we see quiet compassion and selfless commitment making a difference in Adirondack communities. We see it in the home visitor who is helping families raise strong kids despite daunting circumstances; in the nonprofit leader pairing mentors with kids who have limited access to opportunity; in the counselor working every day to battle against the opioid epidemic; in the restaurant owner delivering food to isolated seniors; in the families sharing their own resources to help their neighbors and our region thrive.
Right now, it is more important than ever to celebrate acts of generosity, dignity and grace, to come together in that way Adirondackers do so well. Being "in community" means doing what we can with what we have, right where we are at.
We are in awe of the ways in which so many people continue to build and weave and strengthen community through this time of unprecedented challenge. It gives us confidence that even as the infection rates rise in our region, we can, and we will, get through this together.
CALI BROOKS
President and CEO
Adirondack Foundation
Lake Placid
TO THE EDITOR: On Dec. 15 a good man passed away, Doug Rushford, owner of Rushford Trucking.
He was in business for 50 plus years. I met him in 1993 when he hired me to drive. After a short time being there I was given the nickname "Speedy." I worked there 11 years, but stayed friends with him until his passing.
He never called me by my name; it was always Speedy. He often talked about his time in the military, where he went and what he did. He worked on many job sites around this region. He provided sand, gravel and his black dirt that people often called for.
He was a honest and fair man; if you ordered from him he trusted you to pay your bill. There were many who didn't pay their bill; shame on you, you know who you are.
I would go to the garage on Sunday mornings and we would talk about what went on for the week, from where he delivered to what's going on in the world. I will miss that so much.
He drove truck 10 days before his passing at 86. He always put the pedal down; he didn't like to go slow. He worked seven days a week, 360 plus days a year. He worked hard for his family and for the many employees that have worked for him all those years.
Knowing him, he is in in a truck with a load of sand with his two sons, Dougie and Jimmy, in the cab and they are heading down the Northway to Deso's. He would always tell me that he was far behind.
He will be missed by everyone that new him or bought from him.
TIMOTHY SLATTERY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Stefanik won, congratulations.
Just before President Trump won in 2016, the hatred started; after he became president it never stopped. A non-politician businessman who successfully took our country back put up with so much abuse.
Now we have the shining light of the North Country, U.S. Representative Elsie Stefanik, who handily won her third term and is a sure bet for a fourth and beyond. But there are the naysayers who like little children keep up the taunting letters and now a petition, really?
She won and she is continuing to do a great job, which by the way is supporting the current president in legitimate actions backed by many constituents and many other U.S. representatives. The job of representing the North Country is to look after our needs, even those who didn’t vote for her and write the letters, while protecting us from needless or arbitrary laws, which she does quite well.
Inherent in that job is supporting our president when it is in the interest of her constituents. This means completing all the legal steps authorized to help right what some consider a wrongdoing. So quite simply, she won and in this region so did our president. This must mean that we liked what she did and want her to continue to do what she is doing.
I hear the incoming administrations and their fellow-elected in state and federal positions calling for working together and healing. Perhaps they should be writing this letter to you instead of me.
Wishing everyone a wonderful and blessed holiday season and looking forward to a safe, healthy and congenial New Year.
POLLY BELANGER
Willsboro
