TO THE EDITOR: Well, it is that magical time of year once more. Although this year is in stark contrast to those previous. Smaller gatherings of family and friends, adherence to safety precautions and praying for those that have fallen ill during this pandemic have become the norm.
Something else that has become commonplace during this time is the lackluster treatment and degradation of the very men and women that are protecting us during these trying times. As the president of Chapter 138 of the National Treasury Employees Union, representing federal officers guarding our borders, I must voice my frustration with the recent decision to close additional correctional facilities throughout New York and in particular the Clinton Annex.
While incarcerations may have gone down, crime has not. In the local communities the facility plays a key role in the vitality of its citizens and the closure will be a devastating blow not only to the more than 300 employees, but to the the communities as a whole.
I stand in solidarity with the employees, which are like brothers and sisters to the members of our chapter. I also stand in solidarity to the members of our communities who wish for a safe place to call home without the threat of unchecked and unpunished crime becoming another commonplace theme.
Everyone, please send support to our local officials and elected state leaders such as Billy Jones and Mr. Stec as they attempt to thwart this ill decision. In closing, happy holidays and continue to feel safe in knowing that those who serve in an effort to protect you and your loved ones are on the job and care tremendously for you all.
JAMIE GOHEENS
Peru
TO THE EDITOR: With the stress on the budget caused by the pandemic and the shrinking of the prison population, it's not surprising that the state is looking at corrections as a place to cut costs.
That may be a short sighted view though.
The Dannemora annex facility and its staff should be seen as an asset instead of a liability. We've seen a lot in the news about Vermont having to house its high-risk prisoners in Georgia at low quality for-profit private prisons.
We can offer an existing facility with trained staff who are actual peace officers. We offer the added feature of being close to Vermont. We could also offer holding facilities for federal detainees. This is not a new idea.
Clinton Correctional housed county inmates in the 1970s when the county jail was evacuated because of smoke from the Cumberland hotel fire. We saw Remington arms in Ilion ruined because Andrew Cuomo didn't buy respirators from them for political reasons.
Let's not throw more New York jobs away if there is a way to recycle this facility.
LARRY WHALEN
Plattsburgh
