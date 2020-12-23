TO THE EDITOR: What does it say about the North Country when we elect a representative who's willing to subvert our democracy?
Elise Stefanik, who began as a Republican before embracing Toadyism, is now so squarely into the lackey zone that she's willing to set aside the public will of the American electorate to keep Donald Trump in an office he has so obviously lost to Joe Biden.
She recently signed onto the Trumpian assault of our democracy that petitioned the Supreme Court to junk the clear election results and crown him the winner.
Your page one headline nailed it: "Stefanik backs overturning election."
Apparently Representative Stefanik is out of the news loop and somehow missed those 50 court cases in all the swing states where judges of every stripe threw out all the groundless charges.
And, to their credit, even the Trump-stacked Supreme Court did so in a one-page rebuke.
The integrity of elections is a foundation of our democratic system. The drive to subvert it, to which she has volunteered, shows us she lacks what it takes to put what's right and fair above political profit.
Our representative's extremism ultimately endangers our right to choose our leaders. She shames us all.
LEE CLARK
Morrisonville
TO THE EDITOR: Pete Rose is undeniably one of the greatest players in the history of baseball.
Based solely on his record as a player he would have been in the Hall of Fame a long time ago, but since 1989 he has been banned from baseball. His crime was betting on baseball, including betting on the Cincinnati Reds, the team he was managing at the time. He bet on them to win. He wasn't trying to manipulate outcomes to make a profit. Quite possibly he had a gambling addiction.
My father grew up in southern Ohio and was a Reds fan, although he became a Mets fan later in life because he could watch them on TV. Still I would catch him in the kitchen without the light on, eating ice cream out of the carton and listening to the Reds game on the radio.
Pete Rose deserved to be punished for his betting but it has gone on long enough. He should be in the hall before he dies. When he is inducted, a cheer will erupt from baseball fans everywhere, including, I hope, in some way, from my father.
STEVE KRIEG
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Own up, Elise Stefanik: I understand your desire to support the Republican Party.
But do you honestly support Mr. Trump’s repeated and often incoherent claims about vote rigging, that machines switched thousands of votes, that dead people voted, that mail-in ballots were phony, that poll watchers weren’t allowed?
Mr. Trump attacked the judicial system for failing to back-up his charges and suggested that the Justice Department and the FBI are in on a conspiracy to hide these “facts.”
You are surely in a position as congresswoman to have access to pertinent facts of these matters.
It would seem that you do know something. You did sign on to a widely circulated petition in support of Mr. Trump's stand. If you do have supporting facts, you need to disclose them to us.
Yet you have not cited a single fact beyond the unsupported conjectures pronounced by Mr.Trump.
Ms. Stefanik, it is well time that Republicans speak out. Either show us the evidence or own up to the fact that Mr. Trump’s wishful thinking is just that.
To just go along with Mr. Trump's continuing unsupported claims will only tarnish any trust in the Republican Party that you want to protect..
JERRY BATES
Morrisonville
TO THE EDITOR: COVID-19 in 2020:
The numbers are numbing.
Day in, day out, the body count is front-page news.
Social distancing seems our savior, for six feet apart beats six feet under.
Better yet, we seek shelter in place.
Stay at home, stay alive.
But still we are dying, slowly suffocating from anti-social attitudes that confuse social with social-ism, individuality with ego-centrism.
We all are social creatures, not created for singularity.
Love one another or die.
PAUL and DARLENE HELLER
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Thank you to the lovely person who left a new American flag in my post box.
Mine was torn and tattered but still valiantly flying. My apologies to you. Thank you for your generous gift. Happy Holidays to you and your family.
Be well. Be safe.
MAUREEN ASHER-DORSEY
Plattsburgh
